‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Shocking, Gnarly Death by Leopard

1923 properly introduces us to Spencer Dutton, and his might be the most violent story of the entire Yellowstone legacy.

If you don’t remember a Spencer Dutton prior to 1923, you’re not crazy. The only time we’ve spent with this character is in brief Yellowstone Season 4 flashbacks to a time following 1883‘s events. Within, we learned that 1883’s James and Margaret Dutton had a second son, Spencer, after their first, John.

It’s not until 1923‘s premiere episode that we get to know the adult version of this Dutton sibling. Played by a steely, steamy Brandon Sklenar, Spencer has grown into a big game hunter – one who prefers Africa’s big cats as prey. Vicious flashbacks reveal, in part, why he has chosen this life, too. A horrific tour during World War I haunts him, and like so many veterans, Spencer has chosen to carve his own path instead of attempting some form of normalcy.

For his excursion in 1923‘s first episode, Spencer has been contracted to take down a massive leopard; one that’s acquired a taste for human flesh. So he sets himself and his compatriots up as the bait, and the game is on.

Or it would be, if dinner with the guests he’s protecting weren’t first. And so a hunt-battered Spencer sits to dine with English patrons. And as he does, he’s looking into the eyes of those he’s preventing from becoming dinner to “a leopard the size of a sofa.”

During dinner, we meet a young lady who takes to Spencer immediately, and that’s putting it lightly. Like Spencer, however, her name isn’t so much as muttered during the episode. But this is Catherine, played by Alexandra Grossi, and she is positively soaking Spencer in. Which, ironically, seals her fate

‘1923’: Death By Leopard

Through his presence in the premiere, we learn that Spencer is a Dutton living a life entirely his own – not unlike Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) before she finally chose to return home and help her father as Yellowstone began.

And today, he’s awaiting a massive leopard on the other side of the planet from his Montana kin. In the dead of night, Spencer places himself and his hunting comrades as the human bait. But patron Catherine, it seems, has Spencer on her mind as she exits her tent in a silk nightgown. But first, she’s got to stop for a midnight piss in the bush – and it’s the last thing she’ll ever do.

From out of the shadowed grass a massive leopard springs forth; its fangs clamping around her jugular. The hard, wet smacks of breaking flesh and bone ring out as the hunters listen on. Spencer heads for the leopard, spotting it as it takes Catherine’s body up into a tree, finishing her off in a gruesome scene. Yet as it does, his compatriots spot the silhouette of another leopard on their tent.

Spencer fires, hitting the beast, and Catherine’s bloody body flops to the dirt. But they’re not alone.

“Spencer! There are two!” his comrades yell, and another leopard springs from the bush, bringing the 1923 premiere to a chilling end.

1923 returns next Sunday, December 25 with Episode 2, exclusively on Paramount Plus.