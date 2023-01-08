‘1923’ Releases Gritty, Old-Fashioned Pics of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and the Cast

Taylor Sheridan has a way with drama and with that comes some impressive imagery reflecting the times – and the feel – of the fan-favorite hits he has created. We all know that Yellowstone, the hit series that started it all starring film legend Kevin Costner is a gorgeous depiction of the rawness that comes with the cowboy life, even in modern days.

Next came the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill hit 1883 the first installment of the Yellowstone origin story. This series was groundbreaking in its jaw-dropping scenery and killer depictions of the mood that reflects the dangers the settlers were facing as they traveled west. Now, Sheridan’s latest drama series, 1923 is giving us the same realism via imagery. Including series pictures of the series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Each one is presented in a gritty format that accurately depicts the times.

Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Go Full-On Gritty In Old Fashioned 1923 Stills

These incredibly gritty pics hit social media just days before the 1923 series premiere late last year. They give us a vastly important glimpse into the world of Jacob and Cara Dutton (Ford and Mirren, respectively). Taking us back to these early days of that detail the beginnings of the Yellowstone saga.

The pics include a variety of stills the first few depicting Mirren’s Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford’s 1923 character, Jacob Dutton. Also included in the bunch is James Badge Dale who portrays John Dutton Sr. in the series. Also featured in the series of photos is Darren Mann who portrays Jack Dutton. Additionally, Emma Dutton actress, Marley Shelton and Michelle Randolph who portrays Elizabeth Strafford are also featured.

1923 Star Says They Are “Blown Away” By Costars Passion On The Set

When recounting his time on the 1923 set, James Badge Dale recalls how impressed he was with his legendary costars, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The actor who is known for his roles in The Departed and 13 Hours recalls how professional the longtime actors were. Especially in their passion for their craft.

“They’re there before I am!” James Badge Dale exclaims of his famous costars.

“And I’m someone who’s at work, you know?” he relates. “I don’t go back to the trailer. But [I can’t tell you] how many times I’d pop onto the set, and Harrison’s there saying ‘Where were you? What’s the matter with you?’”

1923 actress Marley Shelton, shares similar thoughts in regard to 1923’s Harrison Ford and Mirren. Shelton, like the rest of us, has been a “massive fan” of both actors for a long time.

“I’m an even bigger fan of them as people,” she says. “Now that I’ve had the privilege of spending some time with them.”