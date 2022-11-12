‘1923’ Reveals First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton

Just two months out from the premiere of 1923 and Yellowstone fans now have their first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as their Dutton characters. Jacob and Cara Dutton are the next couple that we will meet. The next iteration of the Dutton family and a new chapter that fans are eager to see.

Of course, the Dutton family is out at the ranch in Montana by the time 1923 takes place. Thanks to the work that James Dutton and his family did in 1883, the family has a place to call home. What will we see from Jacob and Cara? The ranch is going to look much different than viewers have ever seen it before.

Now, get in the mood for 1923 with this look at the two massive stars behind it all.

While the Yellowstone premiere is this weekend, fans won’t be able to catch the first look at 1923 until December 18. However, that’s just another Christmas present for y’all out there. Something else to look forward to during the holiday season.

It is amazing to think that this is just another step along the way for Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone-universe. Landing two stars like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is nothing short of amazing. Bringing these big-screen stars down to television is something Sheridan has a knack for.

‘1923’ Already Set For Two Seasons

So, you could say that fans are excited about this series. But that wouldn’t do it justice. Not only is this new spinoff getting a run of 8 episodes for the first season, but it will also follow that up with another 8 episodes for a second season. That’s right, it’s already signed up for two runs and that means lots of Dutton lore and history.

What Sheridan has done with the Dutton story is nothing short of amazing. To cross American history from post-reconstruction all the way up to the modern day is a task not many would undertake. However, with star power, great writing, and a knowledge of history – it’s being done.

The good news is that we will have the next season of Yellowstone to hold us over. Figuring out what becomes of Beth and John and all of the Duttons is something that everyone wants from this season. What will it reveal?