‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2: Full Recap of ‘Nature’s Empty Throne’

1923 Season 1, Episode 2, shows us the future of Spencer Dutton while furthering the fate of Teona and the sheepmen who dare cross Jacob Dutton.

Jacob and the Yellowstone cowboys save one of their own before deciding their next move. Teonna continues to endure at the hands of Sister Mary. Cara and Emma discuss Elizabeth and Jack. Alexandra makes a bold decision. S1E02 Synopsis



Full Recap of ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2

Right as the episode begins, the African leopard that jumped Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) at the end of Episode 1 is on him. But with a knife and quick thinking he is able to escape. Sadly, Spencer’s friend and guide, Kagiso (Raymond Watanga), isn’t so lucky. The leopard tackles Kagiso, ripping out his jugular. Spencer does his best to save him, but it’s too late.

In their camp, Spencer clears a table and summons a doctor to clear the intense bacteria that comes from a feline’s claws. He’s been gouged, but will survive. All the while, it’s all Spencer can do not to kill their proprietor, Nick (Richard Holland). Nick knew there were two leopards, not one, and it cost Kagiso his life.

After an intense African night, to say the least, we return to Montana.

Jacob (Harrison Ford) and John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) hear a gunshot, and they ride to find Jack (Darren Mann) with his horse on top of him. Sheep are swarming the hills, and their shepherds come riding for Jack to shoot him where he lays. But just before they can, his Dutton kin come to the rescue. And threaten to hang the sheep herders for their crimes. Instead, however, Jacob is going to send their sheep to the Reservation, where the people are starving.

We then return to the Indigenous assimilation school, where Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle) is forcing the Native American “students” to sweep the porch. Wash school linens. Dry the linens. As they are all about to be forced to eat maggoty porridge, Teona (Aminah Nieves) retaliates against Sister Mary once more and a brawl breaks out. Teona is placed into a tiny box like an animal outside as a result.

‘Easy wasn’t in the job description’

To deal with the sheep herders, including Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), Jacob and the Yellowstone cowboys hang them from trees, but leave their horses below in hopes that a few steady, loyal horses will save their riders. And if they do, they can tell the world what happens to men who cross Jacob Dutton.

There in the night, the sheepmen hang. All except Banner, who manages to cut himself free thanks to such a loyal, steady horse.

Back in the Yellowstone homestead, Cara (Helen Mirren) and Emma (Marley Shelton) discuss the newest young woman to join their Dutton family, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph). Cara has pegged her as the “gasoline” to Jack’s fire, and Emma is worried how “reckless” this will make the Dutton future. And we know exactly how reckless the Duttons are to become.

The next day, ranch foreman Zane (Brian Geraghty) brings those sheep to the Broken Rock Reservation. There, an Indigenous leader greets him, and they herd the sheep to an enclosure after a tense exchange that, thankfully, ends with a gift for the Dutton that sent the sheep.

‘1923’ Continues to Explore the Tragedies of Indigenous American History

Through a series of scenes, we meet who we can only assume is Teona’s grandmother, who has come in search of her granddaughter. But she will have to abide by the “laws” of this new American world in order to find her. Teona’s mother is dead, and the only way her grandmother can claim her is to legally adopt her through a local judge.

Back at her boarding school, Teona is finally pulled from her cage. She is in horrible shape and placed into a bath, where a nun we think is sweet and helpful begins to sexually assault her. Sister Mary enters and puts an end to it, before attempting to explain to Teona that she is “not her enemy.”

But she is, and proceeds to “beat the Indian” out of Teona. “If you ever lay a hand on me again, I’ll kill the rest of you,” Sister Mary threatens before leaving.

Shortly after, we’re off to the other side of the world to catch up with Spencer. There, a beautiful young woman finds this handsome brooding Dutton at a bar in Nairobi. This is Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), and she is endlessly intrigued by Spencer, as are her friends. But the encounter changes when Spencer feels what Alexandra is feeling – only to learn that she is engaged.

The Future of Spencer Dutton

Right after finding this out, and where he’s heading for his next hunt, we’re thrown into Alexandra’s engagement party. Here, we meet her uppity colonizing husband, and find out how utterly un-in-love she is with him. She feels as if she is a transaction… Which she is in this arranged marriage. And so she excuses herself in tears.

After a helpful chat with a friend, Alexandra escapes to the bar of this fine establishment, where she finds Spencer. These two are the definition of love at first sight, but it’s not going to be easy – as the arrival of her fiance to the bar shows.

The next morning, as Spencer heads off, he and Alexandra spot each other from afar. But Spencer is off to his next hunt. “She’s going to run that skinny boy ragged,” he remarks as he watches Alexandra smile amid her fiance’s family.

But their marriage is not her destiny. Spencer Dutton is. And as he drives off, Alexandra sprints after with her briefcase. And off they head into one hell of an adventure.

1923 will continue with Episode 3 on Jan. 1, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus.