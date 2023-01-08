‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 4: Full Recap of ‘War and the Turquoise Tide’

1923‘s fourth episode holds one of the most powerful endings of Taylor Sheridan‘s career, setting us up for a brilliant second-half of Season 1.

In the wake of the attack, Cara and the Duttons carefully plan their next move. Spencer and Alexandra enjoy the pleasures of Zanzibar, unaware of what has happened back home. Banner Creighton seeks a powerful ally. S1E04 Synopsis

Full Recap of ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 4

The Dutton homestead is covered in blood. Alone, Cara (Helen Mirren) runs from her blood-soaked kitchen to scream into the mountains before returning inside to clean up from the aftermath of Episode 3 as best she can.

Before long, ranch foreman Zane (Brian Geraghty) arrives, and he is to deliver Cara’s letter to Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) in Africa. This will take months, though, and a wire is not something Cara is interested in, as it would alert the world to what has happened to the Duttons – and how vulnerable the Yellowstone now is.

Outside, Emma (Marley Shelton) takes to the Dutton family graveyard to dig a grave for her late husband, John Sr. (James Badge Dale). As she does, the cowboys take note and immediately ride to help.

And it is here that we learn that Jacob (Harrison Ford) has survived the night and is indeed alive. Jack (Darren Mann) and Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) have, too, but they’re not in good shape. Elizabeth is running a fever, and Jack can’t use the shoulder that was shot. But his main concern is his wife-to-be and great uncle. As he moves from Elizabeth to Jacob, the young Dutton swells with anger.

African Paradise is So Far Away

For once, things could not be more different for Spencer. He and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) are enjoying African paradise as they “ravage” one another on multiple serene beaches.

As these two enjoy a rare break from leopards and lions, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) is hard at work attempting to reap the rewards of his heinous attack on the Duttons. To do so, he pays a visit to a wealthy Montana manor, in which we finally meet Timothy Dalton’s villain, Donald Whitfield. But he’s not just any villain, as we’ll soon find out.

In the meantime, Whitfield is to fund an “army” for Banner and his sheepmen so they can take the Yellowstone once and for all. And if they do, Whitfield will have the “mineral rights” to the land – a land we learn is rich in gold, silver, and coal.

Banner wastes no time in enacting his plan, as he and this “army” move not only Dutton cattle, but all cattle of the valley from their lands.

Elizabeth Chooses to Become a Dutton

The next day, Elizabeth’s mother arrives to fetch her ailing daughter and ship her to a hospital back east. Her mother is leaving, too, as their patriarch, Bob Strafford (Tim Dekay) died in the Dutton assassination days prior.

But Elizabeth refuses, choosing without hesitation to continue to marry Jack and become a part of the Yellowstone. And as her mother rides off, Zane and the cowboys arrive to alert Cara and Jack that their East Camp cattle have been stolen.

Instead of acting rashly, Cara goes to Jacob in their bed where he lies (hopefully) recuperating. As Cara takes his hand, she prays for guidance from Mother Mary, as they are without a leader. Instead, she gets it from her husband, who awakens to tell her “You… You be the leader.”

Jacob is, by his own admission, “too stubborn to die,” and he sends Cara to fetch him Zane. “No fighting until Spencer gets here,” he tells her. And he’s determined to let those cattle remain stolen instead of it costing him any more family.

Elsa Dutton’s Narration for ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 4

“There are only three answers to a prayer: ‘Yes. Not yet.’ And ‘I have something else in mind for you.’ Man’s great challenge is trusting ‘not yet’ or ‘something else,’ and avoiding the foolish notion of hope; wishing at nothing that your unanswered prayers are granted. Hope is the surrender of authority to your fate. And trusting it to the whims of the wind. My family does not hope. We fight for what we believe until we have it, or we are destroyed by the pursuit.” Elsa Dutton, 1923 Season 1, Episode 3

‘Know that I am the Land’

Back on the Broken Rock Reservation, Teona (Aminah Nieves) watches as another nun attacks one of her Indigenous kin. And she wastes no time in retaliating. But Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle) knocks her out with a shovel, and she awakens tied to a chair and surrounded by nuns who wish to “save her.”

“I don’t want anything you have,” Teona tells them before Sister Mary savagely beats her with a wooden rod (which is an understatement). Teona caves under this brutality, but only for self-preservation in the moment. Yet even after the nuns claim to be “saving her” through Christianity, they place her in a bathtub and begin scrubbing her back with steel wool, scraping the flesh from her body.

And Teona has had enough. After nightfall, she places two black lines on her face with the grease from her bed, then fills her pillowcase with bibles. “What are you doing?” her friend asks.

“Making war,” Teona replies, before moving to Sister Mary’s bedroom and savagely beating her to death with the sack of bibles.

“Know that I am the land, and that the land is killing you,” Teona tells her in her native tongue as she suffocates Sister Mary to death.

Cara Dutton Takes the Gavel

Meanwhile, Cara Dutton arrives in town, taking to Bozeman with a full posse of cowboys protecting her. She takes Jacob’s place in his Livestock Commissioner seat, and reveals her brilliant plan to introduce and secure a police force for the livestock commission. And she does so with a letter signed by Jacob, which has the cattleman of the commission all in favor.

In truth, Cara came up with this idea on their ride to Bozeman, and signed the letter herself. But the motion was granted, and her work will go a long way in protecting the Duttons from Banner and the sheepmen.

Banner is, of course, miffed by all of this, and calls Cara a liar in the street. So she spits in his face, and lets him know that she cannot wait for him to meet her nephew.

“I’ve met him, he doesnae impress,” Banner smirks, thinking of Jack.

“Not him,” Cara smiles of Spencer before she rides off.

Two Years Worth of Letters Highlight the Power of ‘1923’

Out in that African paradise, Alexandra discovers a bundle of letters Spencer has never opened. “Is there something you forgot to tell me?” she asks, heartbroken as she reads the name Cara Dutton as if it is a wife Spencer left behind.

“That’s my aunt,” Spencer replies as love and guilt swirl within him. What follows is a brilliantly moving montage in which Alex reads to Spencer two years worth of letters from Cara. Together, they catch up on everything that has happened. Tears and joy swell throughout the night as they come to know each other, and the Duttons, far more deeply.

Yet we know this bundle of letters is to end in tragedy. As Alex opens the last one, she is overcome. And as Spencer finally hears Cara’s last letter to him, he is, too. His brother is dead. His uncle may be also – and is for all he knows – all from a letter dated three months prior.

1923 will return with new episodes February 4, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus.