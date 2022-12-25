‘1923’ Star Aminah Nieves Reveals Why She Took the Role

1923 star Aminah Nieves recently revealed how her role as Teonna Rainwater on the hit show meant to her personally. In this Yellowstone prequel series, Nieves portrays a Native American woman attending Catholic boarding school in Montana. However, the actor was on the brink of turning down this plum role.

“I didn’t want to do it,” Aminah admitted to E! News. “I actually told my manager that I wasn’t going to audition for it. It’s a big burden and you’re opening up a lot more when you’re actually living in what your family lived through.” The 31-year-old humbly recognized that the cruel mistreatment of Native Americans depicted in 1923 enabled her to chase after and realize her own aspirations.

Nieves was in part inspired to take the ‘1923’ role as tribute to her mother

“Because of their strength and because of what they did for us,” Aminah explained, “I didn’t have to live through that in the same exact way that they did.” After careful consideration, she decided to audition for the role and turned to her family for support. “I was speaking with my Mom a lot,” Aminah recalled. “I almost didn’t feel worthy enough to tell this story because it’s so important. It’s scary when you’re telling something that has been a part of you since you were just a thought, since you were a little light beam in the cosmos. It’s terrifying.”

The audition process was taxing for her, but she found herself leaning on the support of her family. This gave her strength and ultimately served as a great source of motivation. “After the third self-tape, I couldn’t not do it. I could not get that third self-tape; couldn’t get through it,” she said. “I was bawling.” Eventually, she had an epiphany. “I was like, I need to do it, not only for me, but I looked at my Mom on the other side and I was like, ‘I gotta do it for her.'”

The first episode of 1923 debuted to record-breaking ratings, according to Paramount. The first episode of the series is streaming on Paramount+. New episodes will start rolling Sunday nights beginning Jan. 1.