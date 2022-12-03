‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford Details Jacob Dutton’s Background on Premiere Red Carpet

We’re still a bit more than two weeks away from the long-awaited premiere of 1923. However, a handful of lucky folks were able to catch the action early at last night’s big-screen premiere at Los Angeles’ American Legion Hollywood Post 43. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and other stars of the show were on hand.

The new Yellowstone prequel will introduce viewers to a new generation of the Dutton family. In the series, we’ll see Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) dealing not only with land disputes but also with the societal pressures that come with living in the ever-changing world of the early twentieth century.

On the red carpet, Harrison Ford gave a little insight into Jacob Dutton and the story at the heart of 1923.

“It’s a juicy, juicy story and I love it”: Harrison Ford on #YellowstoneTV prequel #1923tv pic.twitter.com/bqxfSNA1UJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 3, 2022

Harrison Ford on Jacob Dutton, 1923

At the LA premiere of 1923, Harrison Ford was able to shed a little light on his character and the show. However, he kept many details to himself to avoid spoiling anything for fans.

“He’s a rancher in 1923,” Harrison Ford said. He then pointed out that the Dutton family is dealing with “unique circumstances” during the show. In the official trailer for the series, we see that the Duttons are fighting tooth and nail to keep their land. At the same time, the world around them is quickly changing. The official plot synopsis for the series says that the series will look at “the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” Taking that into consideration, “unique circumstances” seems like an understatement.

As viewers have learned over the course of 1883 and Yellowstone, dealing with unique situations is pretty much in the Dutton family DNA. Harrison Ford gives a nod to this noting that his character has a “unique personal history.”

Overall, Harrison Ford said 1923 is “The story of what it has taken to survive,” in the untamed West of the early twentieth century. “It’s a complicated moral context and a juicy, juicy story and I love it,” he said of the series.

1923 Presents an Interesting Timeline

The synopsis notes that 1923 will see Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s characters taking on some major societal changes. Specifically, it notes that the Duttons will be navigating the Great Depression as well as the end of Prohibition. However, both of those things take part well after the series’ titular date.

The Great Depression began in August 1929. The rapid financial expansion of the 1920s came to a grinding halt and a series of financial collapses sent the country into a downward spiral that lasted a decade. Likewise, Prohibition came to an end in December 1933.

Luckily, Taylor Sheridan has decided to stretch 1923 into two eight-episode seasons that will allow showrunners to tell the story in detail.