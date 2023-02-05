‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford Says Reuniting With Helen Mirren Is Like ‘We’ve Been Married For 40 Years’

Harrison Ford definitely enjoys being a part of 1923 with his costar Helen Mirren as they get along with one another. Both Ford and Mirren have stellar careers in the acting world. Ford, though, is busy with two TV projects right now: the aforementioned 1923 and Shrinking.

Now, on the Yellowstone prequel 1923, Ford and Mirren play a couple that’s trying to hold on to their massive family ranch. Yet this is not the first time these actors have played husband and wife. We go back to the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast for that initial interaction. Ford told TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie that they’ve had quite a reunion.

‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford Said ‘It Was A Delight’ To Work With Helen Mirren Again

“It was a delight. I mean, it’s almost as if we’ve been married for 40 years,” Ford said in an interview that aired February 3 on TODAY. “She’s just a delight to work with. And she doesn’t take herself terribly seriously.”

1923 features Ford, 80, and Mirren, 77, playing the 20th-century ancestors of the Duttons featured in Yellowstone. They are struggling to hold on to their land and family with varying degrees of success. While there’s strife all around their characters, Jacob and Cara, the pair truly operate as an unbreakable duo, Yahoo! News reports.

“I asked Taylor (Sheridan, show creator) about the relationship before we had a script, and he said he doesn’t like to write conflict in families,” said Ford, though fans of 1923 and Yellowstone know that might not be 100% accurate.

Don’t Look For Harrison Ford To Be Retiring Anytime Soon

Meanwhile, despite being in his 80s, Ford has no intention of retiring or dialing back. Coming up, he has the next installment in the Indiana Jones series in post-production and says that he’ll come back for a second season of 1923, just announced this week.

“The idea of not working doesn’t make much sense to me,” he said. “It’s really where I feel most alive.” Don’t ask him to look back and reflect; Ford says he doesn’t do much of that, even though his wife, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart, would like him to. “(That’s) the direction she wants me to go,” he said. “But I’m too busy trying to figure out what I’m doing right now.”

Now, Ford had more to say about his 1923 costar. He recently stopped by for a visit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “It’s been remarkable to watch her,” Ford said. “There’s a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”