‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.

Ford, 80, sported dark jeans and a black blazer over a navy button-down. Meanwhile, Flockhart, 58, wore a white pants suit with a black top underneath her blazer. A candid shot of the lovely couple was shared on Twitter.

Wait—Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for HOW long?! https://t.co/JmbyhyrArU — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) December 18, 2022

The couple first met at the 2002 Golden Globes and got married 8 years later in 2010. Ford and Flockhart did a joint interview about their relationship back in 2003. “I’m in love,” Ford told Hello! Magazine at the time. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Meanwhile, Flockhart addressed what may have been the elephant in the room. The age gap between her and Harrison Ford. “It doesn’t faze me. Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s 22 years older than me.’ It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”

Harrison Ford plays a happily married man in ‘1923’

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone, following the high-powered, ranch-owning Dutton family of Montana. Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors to the present-day Yellowstone crew. You can stream 1923 on Paramount+.

In an interview with Indiewire, Ford revealed that he has not watched the show Yellowstone – even though he stars in a spin-off of it. “I’ve seen a good deal of it,” he explained. “I admire it … and this (is) developed by the same people so it has a lot of the same ambition. But this is a different period in time, so it is a very different feel.”

1923 will be a belated reunion of Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The pair previously starred together in the 1986 film, The Mosquito Coast. Ford has called his character from 1923 the hard-working “silverback” of the Duttons. “He’s responsible for that branch of the family,” he told Vanity Fair. “These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances.”

According to Ford, the long-time married couple met by audiences in the series have their lives fully consumed by each other. “There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family,” he explained. “It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”