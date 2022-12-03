‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Opens Up About Cara Dutton’s ‘Partnership’ With Jacob Dutton

We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of Yellowstone‘s next all-new prequel 1923. As fans of the franchise await the series premiere, 1923 star Helen Mirren has given us a closer look at her character Cara Dutton’s “partnership” with husband Jacob Dutton.

Helen Mirren shares insight on her character Cara Dutton’s “partnership” with Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton #1923tv pic.twitter.com/e147oU6aKh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 3, 2022

Mirren spoke with Deadline about their characters’ relationship during the red carpet premiere of Taylor Sheridan‘s latest project. She explained that Cara Dutton isn’t so much the woman behind the man as “the woman with the man.”

She continued, “Obviously, we’re a much older couple … [and so] a relationship that’s gone on that long becomes a partnership.”

So, broadly, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford inhibit the latest Yellowstone couple in Cara and Jacob Dutton. However, the 1923 actress continued that they are also “partners as much as anything.”

Aside from their relationship as husband and wife, the 1923 star also spoke about her role as Cara Dutton overall. She addressed how her character, alongside Ford’s Jacob Dutton, has become the “linchpin” of the Dutton family in this era.

At the time in which 1923 is set, she explained, “You need someone who is capable of making decisions, and hopefully making the right decisions, but at least making a decision and going with it—in other words, a leader.”

Of their characters, she continued, “That’s what has propelled them into this position of running the ranch, running the family, being the linchpin around whom, at this moment in time, the family revolves.”

Moral Challenges Present as Much a Problem in ‘1923’ as the Physical Challenges

We’ve heard a lot about Jacob and Cara Dutton’s relationship in 1923 from actress Helen Mirren. However, series star Harrison Ford also previously offered his perspective on the brand-new series. He specifically addressed the challenges his character and Mirren’s will face in upcoming episodes.

During a prior interview with Vanity Fair, Ford began, “There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family. It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”

But what exactly does that mean?

Well, according to the 1923 star, “The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment.”

We saw a little bit of those moral struggles during the 1923 trailer. That said, there’s also heavy proof of that “code of behavior” in Yellowstone.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) exemplifies that code of ethics in an earlier statement to his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly). He explains to her that he’d rather lose the ranch as a whole than slowly sell pieces off. Why? Because if he loses the ranch in its entirety, then it, theoretically, means the physical challenges of protecting it and his family’s legacy finally overcame him. If he ever chooses to sell off portions of the land, it, in his own way of thinking, means he’s forfeited all of the hard work his ancestors before him have put into maintaining and protecting it.