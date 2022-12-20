‘1923’ Star James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton Open Up About John and Emma Dutton’s Marriage

Taylor Sheridan has created another epic romance for his newest Yellowstone spinoff 1923 with John and Emma Dutton.

The series premiered on Sunday, December 18. And, as expected, it picked up 40 years after the original John Dutton moved his family into the Great Frontier. Jacob Dutton and his wife, Cara, are now leading the family through the roaring 20s. But it’s the relationship between John Sr. and Emma Dutton, the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III, who caught the attention of fans.

The opener didn’t share a lot of details about the love between the two, but it illuded a deep devotion, both to each other and to their family. And the characters actors, James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton, recently confirmed that people have much to look forward to as they learn more about the marriage.

“John and Emma are committed to being Duttons and carrying the burden and responsibility of that legacy,” Shelton told Decider.

What audiences noticed most about the couple was their chemistry. And Dale admitted that bringing that to the screen was easy because he and Shelton have a similar offscreen magic.

“She’s just so electric and vibrating,” said Dale.

The ‘1923’ Couple Worries That the Dutton Legacy Will End With Their Son

In Yellowstone and 1883, solid love stories have been at the forefront of the plot. Not only do people love to root for a happy ending, but those happy endings play a major role in keeping the Duttons together.

John and Margarett never would have made it through their journey alive or survived the loss of their only daughter without a deep connection. John III may not keep fighting for the ranch if the legacy of his late wife wasn’t so important. And now, Emma and John Sr. have to pull a united front to keep their son, Jack, from giving up his land for his impending marriage to Liz.

The first episode found Jack head-over-heels for a neighboring rancher’s daughter. And she doesn’t seem set on laying roots as a laborer. Because Jack is so smitten, his parents worry that he will follow her lead, even if it takes him away from his responsibilities at home.

“The ranch is very important to Emma and something she worries about,” Shelton shared. “Her worry with Jack, especially in his marrying Liz, is maybe he won’t continue on and uphold the family legacy of the Dutton Ranch.”

“Liz is pretty starry-eyed and went to school on the East Coast,” she continued. “Emma is pretty wary that she could take Jack away from his family and his obligations.”

We know that the Dutton Ranch survives in the end, of course. But how it gets to the Yellowstone era will certainly be a dramatic story.

Catch each new episode of 1923 every Sunday on Paramount +.