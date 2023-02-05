‘1923’ Star Julia Schlaepfer Believes They’re Headed to a Big John Dutton II Reveal

1923 actress Julia Schlaepfer recently weighed in on whether the hit Yellowstone prequel will soon reveal John Dutton II’s father. The initial three episodes of 1923 acted as a preamble to Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) homecoming to Montana after an absence of six years. His fiancée, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), reveals the news of his brother John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) death while reading aloud letters that he had been avoiding for months. The couple then embarks on an unpredictable voyage from Africa all the way to Montana in 1923 Episode 5, which airs Sunday, February 5th on Paramount+.

With the tone and overall story of 1923 established, fans are speculating whether John Dutton II’s father will be revealed. No one knows for certain if the cast is unaware of who John Dutton II’s father truly is. However, Schlaepfer reveals that this was a frequent subject during their 1923 “Cowboy Camp” training sessions.

“When we all got to Cowboy Camp, the cast, we were all debating it,” Schlaepfer told TV Insider. “We were like, ‘Who is it? I don’t know.’ And we would pester Taylor [Sheridan] all the time being like, ‘Taylor, it’s gotta be this, right? Because this and this and this.’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t know. Honestly, guys, I don’t know.’ And we were like, ‘Of course, you know! You have a family tree somewhere written out.’ But I do think the show is building towards that.”

Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ noticed something special in Schlaepfer’s ‘1923’ performance

Fans of Kevin Costner were elated to catch what seemed like glimpses of his character in Spencer and Alexandra. Schlaepfer was thrilled to learn folks saw that in her performance. “I’m honored that people think that,” she said.

Alex, a countess of England, is about to make the acquaintance of the Montana Duttons. This includes Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren). They welcomed John and Spencer into their family after suffering a heartbreaking tragedy with James’ (Tim McGraw) death as well as Margaret’s passing (Faith Hill). Schlaepfer knows that Alex would be enamored with one particular family member. Beth, the character portrayed by fan favorite Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone.

“I think they would get along great,” she explained. “I think at first, I don’t know if Beth would know what to do with Alexandra. [However] she’s got that ball of fire in her that Beth does. And I think it’s coming out more and more as she learns more about the world. [She] toughens up with their journey.”

The actor also suggests that Alex and Cara will develop a strong bond of love for one another.“Alexandra has a lot of qualities of a Dutton woman. She has that intensity, that bravery, and the grit.”