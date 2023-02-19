‘1923’ Star Michelle Randolph on Jack and Elizabeth’s ‘Perfect Little Love Story’

With the first season finale of Yellowstone spinoff 1923 just weeks away, Michelle Randolph opens up about the relationship between her Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford and Darren Mann’s Jack Dutton.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the 1923 characters, Randolph stated that the relationship is a perfect little love story. “Their relationship, I imagine, is like every Taylor Swift music video or cheesy love song,” she explained. “It’s the perfect little love story, and it was fun being able to play into that because it’s not something I’ve experienced in my real life. It’s very, very beautiful.”

Randolph then said that the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, gave her and Mann a lot of freedom when it came to their character’s backstories. “So Darren and I discussed where we thought our characters met, and yes, [Elizabeth’s] family owns the Strafford Ranch, which neighbors the Yellowstone Ranch.”

The actress then said that while Elizabeth knew Jack growing up, he was also five or six years older than Elizabeth. “I don’t think they were ever really something until later. Maybe she liked him growing up, but never thought that he would be interested in her. She was younger.”

However, things seemed to change when Elizabeth came home from school one summer. “I think that’s when they fell in love. And so they’ve spent a lot of time apart — even when they didn’t want to — and that’s why they’re so bonded.”

Michelle Randolph Spoke About the Impromptu Wedding Between ‘1923’ Characters Elizabeth and Jack

While continuing to discuss the relationship between Elizabeth and Jack, Michelle Randolph spoke about their impromptu wedding. During the ceremony, Jack said Liz during his vows and she said Elizabeth in hers. Randolph said there was a discussion about the scene.

“Darren and I actually talked about this because it was written in the script as Liz. And I was like, ‘Hey, do you think he should say Elizabeth?’” Randolph recalled. “I think there’s a lot more weight to Elizabeth, but Liz is what he calls her. That’s his Liz. So we talked about it, but I don’t really think there was a whole lot of meaning behind it.”

The 1923 star also clarified the part where she said “I, Elizabeth Dutton” and it faded into the background was actually improv. “It was not written. So it’s fun that they included it.”

In regards to the show being renewed for a second season, Randolph seemed very happy about the big news. “Thank goodness we have a season two. I’m happy about it, and I think everyone else will be as well. There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up.”