‘1923’ Star Tells Awesome Story About Unexpected First Meeting With Harrison Ford

Julia Shlaepfer has quickly become one of 1923‘s most beloved stars, fulfilling the role of Spencer Dutton’s spitfire love interest Alexandra. As we wait for the show’s return at the beginning of next month—and Spencer and Alexandra’s journey home to Montana—Schlaepfer is sharing her thrilling tale about her first meeting with 1923 headlining actor, Harrison Ford.

During an appearance on CBS’s The Talk, the 1923 star recalled that she, Ford, and her costar Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton) were all taking a break during cowboy camp when she first approached him.

“Sitting on the fencepost of the arena,” Schlaepfer said, “was, like, a man, and I was like, ‘Huh, who is that? Who is Brandon talking to?’…and I walk up and I’m like, ‘oh hi, I’m Julia!’ like thinking it was another wrangler or something. No, it was Harrison Ford.”

However, during her appearance, the 1923 star humorously shared that Harrison Ford was “fully perched” on a high post, “like hanging out.”

“I’m Harrison,” the Hollywood icon told her, to which the 1923 star humorously said, “Yes, you are.”

Schlaepfer’s first introduction to Harrison Ford on the set of 1923 drew a laugh from the talk show’s hosts, but fans also shared their love for her and her acting style in the series. One fan commented, “I look forward to watching 1923. Julia you are a lovely gal, great style too!”

‘1923’ Returns with Harrison Ford and the Rest of the Cast in February

The last new episode of 1923 aired on Sunday, January 8th but, as stated, the limited eight-part series is going on a brief hiatus for the rest of the month. So when exactly should 1923 fans tune back in for episode five? Don’t worry, we have all the information you need.

1923‘s next all-new episode returns on Sunday, February 5th on Paramount Network. The new episode becomes available to viewers on the network’s streaming platform, Paramount Plus, at 3:01 a.m. ET and 12:01 a.m. PT. A preview for upcoming new episodes of 1923 shows that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Jacob and Cara Dutton are readying themselves for war alongside the remaining members of their family. With their nephew John killed at the hands of a vengeful sheepherder, Cara has called back her younger nephew Spencer, and in turn, his fiancé Alex, to come home and help protect the Dutton legacy.

However, though Spencer and Alex’s plan is simple enough—head back to Montana to protect the former’s family—things become complicated when their ship becomes disabled in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The final moments of 1923‘s most recent preview show Spencer Dutton coming face to face with what could possibly be one of the most dangerous predators in the ocean.

All in all, 1923‘s fifth episode is certainly not something you’ll want to miss.