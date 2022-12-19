‘1923’ Stars Describe Taylor Sheridan’s Two Week Cowboy Camp

Starring in a Taylor Sheridan Western involves all the steps one would expect its actors to take. After becoming acquainted with the script and characters, they pick out the perfect cowboy hat, begin building chemistry with their costars, and hammer out the details of their character’s presence and voice. But there’s another unusual, far more grueling step actors across Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923 all must take: cowboy camp.

In order to achieve the authenticity Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan demands, every actor must attend an intense two-week camp where they learn horseback riding, roping, and herding cattle – skills that a real cowboy would use in their day-to-day life.

As Sheridan himself once explained, “I don’t rehearse with my actors. There’s no way to inform them what this way of life is, you just have to do it. I just take them out and put them to work.”

Like any good leader, Sheridan doesn’t make his Yellowstone or 1923 cast do anything he wouldn’t do himself. Every year (yep, it’s an annual adventure, not a one-and-done deal), Sheridan saddles up and rides, lassos, and herds right alongside his actors. And though many actors have expressed a mixture of gratitude and admiration for this dedication, having their fearless leader along for the ride doesn’t make it any easier.

‘1923’ Stars Recount the Cowboy Camp Grind

There’s no denying that 8 hours a day of back-breaking ranch work for two weeks straight is a tough task. But like all those who came before them, the cast of 1923, the newest batch of cowboy camp attendees, say the two-week grind is the best possible way to learn, grow, and bond as an on-screen family.

“One thing that Taylor Sheridan set in motion was this awesome cowboy camp that we all attended before shooting, and it was two weeks of nine-to-five horse riding, cattle wrangling, roping, buggy driving in Montana,” Marley Shelton, the actress behind Emma Dutton, told Fox News.

“And it was just an incredible way to live and breathe and take in the atmosphere of ranch life and also get to know each other as castmates. It just kind of solidified a real natural bond, so that was a big component for me. I read some books and did some research about the time period and what was going on.”

Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford, couldn’t agree more. For her, being in Montana was a huge help in immersing herself “into the world” of 1923.

For James Badge Dale, the actor behind Jack Dutton Sr., the benefits of cowboy camp stretched far beyond believability. It also provided an opportunity to bond and learn the cowboy lingo that adds an extra element of realism to every Taylor Sheridan Western.

“It was so much fun,” Dale said. “It’s a rehearsal period, it’s a chance to get in touch with some things for yourself and do your own personal work. But, also, you’re communicating with everyone else in this very specific way,” Dale explained. “It was a lot of fun, and you get to ride horses all day.”