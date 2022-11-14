‘1923’ Teaser Reveals First-Look at Harrison Ford in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel: WATCH

The spotlight’s on Harrison Ford in the first teaser trailer for Taylor Sheridan‘s second Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Watch it right here!

Paramount+ has shared the teaser for their highly anticipated original drama series as it makes its on-air debut during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere. Starring Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and Academy Award® nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, 1923 is the next Dutton prequel series from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and will expand the family’s legacy through Depression and Prohibition-era America.

1923 is set to debut on Sunday, December 18th, in the U.S. and Canada, but we have our first look at the show now. Interestingly, the teaser is narrated by 1883‘s breakout star, Isabel May, who fans will remember as the ill-fated but wildly-affective Elsa Dutton. May offers new dialogue and backstory on the Duttons as she speaks to the violent nature of this family. Take a look:

It’s the dawn of a new era. #1923TV arrives December 18, exclusively on #ParamountPlus. Paramount+

As for other territories, the series will premiere on Monday, December 19th, on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets are forthcoming.

‘1923’ is the ‘Next Installment of the Dutton Family Origin Story’

The next installment of the Dutton family origin story, 1923 “will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount+ cites alongside the teaser.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923. (Photo credit: Paramount+ Press)

1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) as Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas) as Elizabeth, James Badge Dale (Hightown) as John Dutton I, and Marley Shelton (Scream) as Emma Dutton. In addition, Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) round out the cast.

For more on the cast, their characters, and how 1923 will factor into the Dutton legacy, see Outsider’s breakdown here.

Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 in December for a Special Simulcast Event

Fans who continue to watch Yellowstone Season 5 into mid-December will also be treated to a linear airing of 1923’s premiere episode on Dec. 18. The series’ debut will follow a new episode of Yellowstone on Paramount Network as a special simulcast event.

The second episode will also air on Paramount Network on January 1, 2023. This mirrors the successful launch of record-breaking limited series 1883, in which we followed the Duttons as they traveled to what would become the family homestead in Montana. Led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this first prequel series went on to wide critical acclaim as it broke multiple streaming records for Paramount+.

MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions executive produce 1923 alongside series creator Taylor Sheridan. John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson also EP.

1923 is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+. In addition to 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, the Yellowstone co-creator also has TULSA KING and upcoming LIONESS and LAND MAN in development.