‘1923’ Teases New Episodes Coming Soon, And Fans Are Equal Parts Pumped and Disappointed

In the last episode of 1923, it was revealed that Jacob and Cara Dutton’s nephew Spencer, a war veteran and a hunter living out life in Africa, received his aunt’s letter begging him to come home to Montana. As we await more new episodes, the series’ Twitter page promised 1923 is far from over. Instead, the teaser revealed there is still a whole lot to unpack for this branch of the Dutton legacy. Nevertheless, fans, dreading the wait for new episodes, are equal parts pumped and disappointed.

The first few seconds of the clip return our attention to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Jacob and Cara Dutton.

“My concern is survival,” Jacob tells his wife on the iconic stone porch of the Dutton family home. “Survival is coming,” Cara insists.

Spencer Dutton, meanwhile, races to head home as his legacy and the remaining members of his family are in danger.

“Need to book passage to America,” he tells a desk clerk.

The rest of the clip further introduces us to Jacob Dutton’s newest enemy, a new business partner of the sheepherder Banner Creighton’s, Donald Whitfield. Jack Dutton, the youngest Dutton family member in 1923, confronts Creighton himself, whose blank face reveals almost nothing. Cara warns Jacob off of seeking vengeance himself at the risk of going to prison. And, on their way to America, Spencer and his fiancé Alex come face to face with what looks like one of the ocean’s most dangerous predators.

New episodes of 1923 will also take us through Teonna Rainwater’s escape from Catholic boarding school. At the same time, we’ll watch in suspense as the school’s headmaster tries to track Teonna down.

‘1923’ Fans Are Dismayed by the Weeks-Long Wait for New Episodes

Since making its debut on Paramount Network, 1923 has seen as much love as Yellowstone‘s original prequel 1883, as well as Yellowstone itself. However, while fans have promised to tune in to the next new episodes of 1923 when it airs, they’re not happy at all with the weeks-long wait to get there.

“Ohhhh I just love this series!!” one fan wrote in the Twitter comments. “I didn’t think it could be better than 1883 but I am enjoying it so much. Can’t wait to see how everything unfolds.”

A second 1923 fan said, “That’s such a long time to wait. The story and the acting is soooo good! I can’t wait.”

Fans of 1923‘s flagship series Yellowstone also chimed into the discussion. One fan good-naturedly quipped, “So mean making us wait for this and Yellowstone! Thank goodness for Mayor of Kingstown.”

While 1923 doesn’t air new episodes until February 5th, Yellowstone fans have to endure a much more brutal wait.

In November, Yellowstone aired its season five premiere, opening with a heartbreaking storyline. Since then, the drama and tension’s continued to build, but things were cut short for fans after the midseason finale debuted earlier this month. With our favorite Yellowstone characters fighting to keep the Dutton legacy alive, fans won’t see any new episodes until later this summer.

Be sure to check back at Outsider for all updates on new episodes of 1923 and Yellowstone.