‘1923’: These Two Photos Explain Major Dutton Character’s Connection to ‘1883’

Right before Christmas Yellowstone fans were given a special treat as the popular neo-western drama’s most recent spin-off series,1923, finally hit the Paramount+. And now, the series is sharing an image that really brings to light the connections between Yellowstone, its original origin series. Along with the connections to1883 and this latest origin spin-off.

“How it started vs. how it’s going,” notes a New Year’s Eve tweet from 1923. “John Dutton Sr. edition,” the Twitter post continues with the hashtags #1883TV #1923TV.

The post includes a side-by-side matchup of young John Dutton Sr. from 1883 and then in 1923. The character is the same one, grandfather to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character, John Dutton – just decades apart.

The Yellowstone Origin Story Centers Around The Legendary John Dutton Sr.

Much of the entire Yellowstone franchise centers around John Dutton Sr. (Audie Rick). This character is the son of the drama’s patriarch Tim McGraw’s James Dutton and his wife, Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton in 1883. In this series, the character is around five years old as the Dutton’s journey out west.

However, in 1923, John Dutton Sr. is taken in by his uncle, Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton. Jacob has become the proprietor of the family’s ranch by this point. However, John will soon be taking it over along with his wife Emma, and the couple’s son, John “Jack” Dutton.

Harrison Ford Discusses What Sets 1923’s Jacob Dutton Aside From His Other Iconic Characters Over The Years

Recently, 1923 star Harrison Ford got up close and personal about his latest character. During the interview, the longtime actor discusses what sets this elder Dutton apart from Ford’s many iconic roles. The formula is simple the legendary star says of the character … he is “Jacob Dutton.”

“It’s a concrete character that I find realistic and intriguing to give expression to,” Harrison says of the role. The biggest change, Ford says, is moving from the silver screen to the small screen.

“For me, personally, there isn’t much difference between filming for television and a feature film,” Harrison Ford says of the transition.

“There may be, actually, more time to develop a character over a number of different episodes than you have in a two-hour film,” he relates. Additionally, Ford says that back in the day television was viewed as having “less ambition.” A trait that has changed immensely over the years, primarily with shows like Yellowstone and its spin-offs.

“This is one of the most ambitious undertaking I’ve ever taken on,” Ford says of his 1923 role.