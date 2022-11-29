‘1923’ Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned About the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

A range war is coming. 1923‘s first full trailer showcases a dangerous early 20th century and the Duttons fighting to rule it.

Just when we thought 1883 would be impossible to top, Paramount+ releases the trailer for 1923. This next chapter in the Yellowstone ‘Dutton Origin Story’ series brings the early 20th century struggles of television’s #1 family to life, all anchored around Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as our leads. How’s that for a one-up?

And the trailer doesn’t hold back, either. Much more than that original teaser, the full 1923 trailer gives us a solid idea of the plot, globe-spanning setting, and how a plethora of new characters (both heroes and villains) factor into each. Which is exactly what you’ll find in our full 1923 trailer breakdown below. Let’s go to work!

Plot: Land Wars Rule ‘1923’

Right off the bat, we learn that Timothy Dalton‘s villain, Donald Whitfield, is in it for the land. “I want the whole valley,” he scowls nefariously. While this may seem every bit a retread of Yellowstone‘s plotline, this is entirely on purpose. 1923 will showcase just how long the Duttons have been fighting to keep the land they originally settled in 1883.

Dalton’s Whitfield is obviously a wealthy, confident man, as he acquires the “Stratford Ranch” that borders the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in this prequel. And who does he bring on as a henchman other than Game of Thrones vet Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, a “hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men,” as Paramount+ describes.

Somehow bought by Dalton’s grinning villain, Flynn’s Creighton becomes the ground-level adversary for the Duttons. This creates an almost Hatfields & McCoys feel to the series, in which a full on “range war” ensues over Dutton land.

Characters: The Duttons of ‘1923’

We also hear Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton for the first time in 1923’s trailer. Cara is Scottish, the same ancestry as the Duttons (as we learned in the teaser). How she came to meet American settler Jacob Dutton (Ford) is unclear, but what is clear is that these two are a perfect match, as each are tougher than nails.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob & Cara Dutton in 1923. (Photo credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+)

Ford’s Jacob Dutton (the brother to 1883‘s James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw) rules early Montana, too, with fellow townsfolk like Creighton looking to knock him down a peg or six. But Jacob has backup in the form of his kin. Chiefly, John Dutton I is his right hand man, literally, as he is always at his uncle’s side.

James Badge Dale will portray John Dutton I for 1923. This is the same John Dutton we met through adorable 5-year-old actor Audie Rick in 1883. Now, Dale will give life to John Sr. in his prime. The way the Dutton family tree works out, Dale’s John Sr. is the great-grandfather to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III.

Right alongside is John I.’s son, Jack Dutton, played by Darren Mann, who features heavily in the 1923 trailer. This is, no doubt, because of his future role as the inheritor of the Yellowstone.

Setting: Early 20th Century America & Beyond

John I’s younger brother, Spencer, is also set to play a pivotal role in 1923. As a veteran, Spencer witnessed the atrocities of World War I; something we’re set to experience in gripping flashbacks.

We’ve only met Spencer Dutton as a child (and very briefly) in Yellowstone‘s own flashbacks. But 1923 aims to change that as Brandon Sklenar of The Offer and Westworld has joined the cast as the adult version of the character.

In the trailer, Spencer is also a world-famous hunter, and we’re set to see his African exploits in detail. How he factors into the larger legacy of the Dutton ranch, however, is unknown.

Speaking of the ranch, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Homestead is seen in the 1923 trailer in its early form. A fantastic shot of the family on the homestead’s iconic porch wraps up the trailer.

Before that, we see that series mastermind Taylor Sheridan will incorporate Indigenous American history into 1923, too, as he has in all his Yellowstone properties. For 1923, the forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples by Christian schools is another setting we’ll visit. And we’ll do so with a Rainwater ancestor as the focal point, a young woman we’re sure to learn more about.

Watch the Trailer Now

