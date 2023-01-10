‘1923’: When Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Returning for Episode 5?

Many fans left licking their wounds during the midseason break of Yellowstone will find themselves turning to the new prequel 1923. However, that show is also on a hiatus following the episode that aired on January 8th. The break isn’t as severe as the one for Yellowstone, though.

So far, 4 episodes of 1923 have aired the 8 part limited series. Paramount revealed after Episode 4 that viewers should expect a pause until the next installment, Episode 5, is broadcasted. It’s maybe not the best timing as fans turn for new Yellowstone content. However, now there will be some time to catch up for those that missed the first 4 installments of the Harison Ford-led series.

The next episode of 1923 will be available on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5, according to Newsweek. After Episode 4 aired just last week, you’ll have to wait for three Sundays for the new episode to drop. Early risers can catch new episodes of 1923 when they drop on Paramount+ at 03:01 ET and 00:01 PT. There’s been no official word from the network regarding if the last 4 episodes will air in a row, or if there will be another break at some point. The show made its debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18th. Every episode from the series is now available for streaming.

What is this month-long delay all about? Nobody knows for sure. The prequel to Yellowstone, 1883, had a one week hiatus halfway through its run in 2022. It could be that the 2023 NFL playoffs are being held on CBS and Paramount+ starting January 14th which will include multiple games each Sunday throughout the next three weekends.

More on the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1923’

Set in the early 1900s, 1923 follows the Duttons of Montana as they face incredible odds with prohibition, perils from Great Depression and western expansion. The story centers around Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), plus their younger generations who become embroiled in a deadly battle to keep their land.

The series also features Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) as he searches for his identity in Africa post-World War I. In addition, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Timothy Dalton all portray major characters set in 1923.

Actor James Badge Dale also had a plum role in the show, John Dutton. Not only is Badge Dale the nephew of Ford’s character, but their bond has strengthened to a father-son relationship as it appears that John was raised by Jacob. During his time on set for 1923, 80-year-old Ford gave him some invaluable experiences that shaped Badge Dale’s outlook.

“Harrison gave me some things back if I could say that,” James Badge Dale told Newsweek. “Working with him and seeing his passion reminds you of your passion. When you see his work ethic, it reminds you of your work ethic.”