‘1923’ Will Take a Month-Long ‘Winter Break’ in January, Delaying New Episodes: See Schedule

January will be a dry month for Yellowstone fans as we wait for the second half of both Harrison Ford’s 1923 and Yellowstone Season 5.

In a recent update from Paramount, the studio reveals that 1923 will also take a break from airing new episodes. We’ve known for a while that Yellowstone Season 5 is split into two halves, with the first half ending on Episode 8. That episode, hailed as the “mid-season finale,” will air on Jan. 1, 2023.

Not long after, 1923 will be taking a “winter break” of its own, too. As Paramount cites directly, “Subsequent episodes will be released weekly exclusively on Paramount+ through Sunday, January 8th, followed by a winter break. 1923 will return with new episodes on Sunday, February 5th.”

This means that the first season of 1923 will also be split in half.

Via Paramount’s statement, here is 1923‘s schedule for release of new episodes in Season 1:

Dec. 18: Season 1, Episode 1

Dec. 25: Season 1, Episode 2

Jan. 1: Season 1, Episode 3

Jan. 8: Season 1, Episode 4

Winter Break

Feb. 5: Season 1, Episode 5

Feb. 12: Season 1, Episode 6

Feb. 19: Season 1, Episode 7

Feb. 26: Season 1, Episode 8

No New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode on Christmas Day

In addition, Paramount also confirmed for Outsider that there will be no new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 this Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25. This places the mid-season finale, or Season 5, Episode 8, on New Year’s Day instead.

“Please note, there will be a dark week on 12/25 with the mid season finale airing on 1/1/23,” Paramount reps cite in their latest Yellowstone update sent our way. Looks like we’ll be celebrating the New Year with the Duttons, as both Yellowstone and 1923 have new episodes scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023. Which, for anyone else who finds this sort of thing interesting, mean’s well be watching 1923 a firm century on from its setting. It’ll be even more interesting to watch those events unfold considering how very different the world is now only 100 years on.

1923‘s legendary leading man, Harrison Ford, touched on this during our interview ahead of the premiere, too. “The character finds himself in very exigent circumstances. Very difficult circumstances. The pressures are on him and the ranch, which represents the future for his family. The pressures are intense,” Ford said of the early 20th-century Duttons.

Indeed, 1923 will touch on the swath of real-world pressures and tragedies that plagued the 1920s. “They’re in the midst of a drought. The Depression is nearing, so economic support is crumbling. Loans are not easy to come by for cattle. There’s competition for the grass from sheepmen. There’s pressures on the land itself from distractive industries. It’s a complicated time, and a lot of those complications come to rest on Jacob Dutton’s shoulders.”

Thankfully, Ford’s Jacob possesses “the same Dutton steel” we’ve come to know this family for.

1923 returns with Episode 2 this Christmas Sunday, Dec. 25, exclusively on Paramount+.