‘1923’s Brandon Sklenar Details ‘Wild’ Experience Filming with Elephants in Africa

Yellowstone and its original series prequel 1883 are both centered in the mountains of Montana, as fans well know. However, 1923 takes fans of the Taylor Sheridanverse outside of the U.S. to the African savannah and Zanzibar’s paradise-like beaches. Though the majority of the series’ stars spent the entire time filming the show in Big Sky Country, actors Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer had a different experience. In addition to the beauty Montana has to offer, they also enjoyed a decent chunk of time filming in Africa. Looking back on filming the early half of 1923, Sklenar detailed his “wild” experience with Africa’s population of elephants.

Speaking to Newsweek, the Spencer Dutton actor began, “We were out there (in Africa) for almost three months. It was kind of a blur honestly. We shot all over South Africa, all over Kenya, we shot in Europe as well.”

Needless to say, 1923 made Brandon Sklenar a well-traveled actor. However, during those months of filming, the scene in which Spencer Dutton and his newfound love interest Alexandra face off with an angry elephant is by far the most memorable. During his interview with the news outlet, Sklenar explained how exactly the scene with the charging beast was filmed.

How That Terrifying Elephant Scene Was Filmed:

“We had a herd of elephants on set that day and they were these lovely, magnificent creatures,” Sklenar reminisced. “They were 3 feet from your face all day. We would have to keep them near the car and off camera to nudge them towards the car.”

But how to do that?

Per his account, oranges were a major help.

“Sometimes they’d come over and you’d have to hold out an orange and this thing, like their hairy elephant lips would come down, and that was a really special experience.”

Filming 1923 alongside Hollywood icons like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford has surely been memorable for Brandon Sklenar. But it was filming with elephants that made the experience top-notch.

“You’re not even thinking about being on set,” the actor admitted. “You’re just thinking, ‘wow, this is wild.'”

Brandon Sklenar Shares the Truth of His ‘1923’ Character’s Relationship

Aside from the variety of wildlife that has already featured in 1923, a prominent fixture within the series is the passionate romance between Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer’s Alexandra.

Reflecting on his work alongside the blonde-haired actress as well as on his character’s relationship, Sklenar said, “I think it’s all genuine, from the jump…[Alexandra] just resonates with him in his heart, in his soul, in a way that he’s never felt before, and she’s tapping into a part of him that’s been dead for years.”

This is significant within the framework of 1923 because, as Sklenar explained, Spencer is “doing whatever he can to survive most of the time, while also not caring if he died.”

Thanks to Alex, however, the character’s priorities and outlook on life have drastically changed.