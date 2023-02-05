‘1923’s Brandon Sklenar Reveals He Was a ‘Yellowstone’ Superfan Before Landing Spencer Dutton Role

1923 star Brandon Sklenar let it drop that he was a huge fan of Yellowstone before joining the cast of the prequel series as Spencer Dutton. In a recent interview, the actor also opened up about playing what has already become a fan-favorite character.

After being away for six years, Spencer Dutton (Sklenar) returns to Montana with the news of his brother John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) death. His fiancée Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) reveals this while reading aloud letters that he had been avoiding for months during the first three episodes of 1923. The couple then embarked on a dangerous voyage from Africa all the way to Montana in Episode 5, which dropped Sunday, February 5th on Paramount+.

Sklenar revealed that he wasn’t just a fan of Yellowstone, but also its first prequel series 1883 before joining 1923. “I was a massive fan,” the New Jersey native told Decider. “My whole family too. We just thought 1883 was a masterpiece.”

Turns out, 1923 had long been on Sklenar’s radar. “I’ve been tracking this show since it was initially announced as 1932 because it’s been a goal of mine to work with Taylor [Sheridan] for years. After they changed the show to 1923, I was on a backpacking trip in Washington and Oregon for about a month. I was on a break and wasn’t doing any acting stuff until I got the audition for the role of Spencer. As soon as I read the breakdown, I thought, “This is a pretty incredible character.” And after I read the sides, I told myself, “I’m right for this role.” Long story short, I ended up going to Jackson Hole and meeting with Taylor, and that was it.

Brandon Sklenar gets into the psychology of playing Spencer Dutton

Sklenar also had thoughts as to the inner workings of his 1923 character. “His whole life has been rooted in trauma,” he explained. “We saw the flashback in Yellowstone where he witnessed his father die in front of him after being shot. We know his mother froze to death, which he witnessed.”



Considering the trauma he endured, Spencer could’ve ended up running cold. However, Sklenar is happy that the character ended up being more thoughtful because of it. “Going through those two tragedies at such an early age, Spencer could go one of two ways. He could either become incredibly empathetic to and understanding of the feelings of others, or he could become callous, cold, and sociopathic. Thankfully, he went in the first direction.”

So now that Spencer is finally headed back to the Dutton ranch, does he have the grit to help keep order? Sklenar certainly thinks so. “Absolutely. He’s a Dutton, and it’s in his DNA,” the actor reasons. “He has the ability to be as savage as he needs to be. He doesn’t have a doubt in his mind that he’s going to be able to do what he sets out to do. Once he decides on something, that’s what’s going to happen. That’s a classic Dutton trait you see in family members throughout the franchise. That confidence and determination are on display in 1883, Yellowstone, and now 1923.’