‘1923’s Brian Geraghty Jokes Costars Were ‘Tortured’ by Cowboy Camp

Taylor Sheridan has the reputation for his shows being as real as possible. That’s why the 1923 cast needed to go through “cowboy camp.”

And no, we’re not talking about a cowboy camp where participants get to play on a dude ranch. Brian Geraghty, who co-stars as Zane Davis, said it was torture.

“We were all tortured in a two-week cowboy camp,” Geraghty told E! News in a recent interview. “So we got to have highs and lows together before we started, which actually was really good for bonding. We would all be terrible, and then the next day progress. We all got to be vulnerable. As adults, it’s not easy to learn a new skill.”

Sheridan created 1883 and now 1923 as Yellowstone origin stories. In 1883, James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) moved from Tennessee to Montana by way of Texas. In 1923, the Duttons are living and working on their land in Montana. Harrison Ford is Jacob Dutton. He’s the older brother of James, who died sometime in the early 1890s. Helen Mirren plays Clara, Jacob’s wife of 40 years. The two of them raised James and Margaret’s two surviving sons.

So in order to be in 1923, you need to look like an authentic cowboy. And you need to at least have some minimal cowboy skills. In other words, you can’t be all hat and no cattle. Enter, cowboy camp.

Geraghty’s Zane is a ranch foreman. He needed to pay attention during the two weeks of camp, aka cowboy torture.

Geraghty Learned How to Shoot and Rope at 1923 Cowboy Camp

So what did they learn?

“We were running on horses, lassoing, I learned how to use an old six-shooter,” Geraghty said. “Weapons training, walking in spurs and chaps. It’s a whole different world.” And that different world is what Sheridan wanted.

This isn’t the first time Geraghty has appeared in a show based in Montana. He was in the cast of the first two seasons of Big Sky. He played creepy long-haul trucker Ronald Pergman, who kidnapped sex workers and then killed his mother.

Now, he’s playing a ranch foreman who existed a century ago. Plus, he gets to work alongside acting legends Ford and Mirren.

“Obviously, it’s always intimidating the first day,” Geraghty said of his first scenes with Ford and Mirren. “You’re like, ‘How’s it going to be?’ But we kind of just fell into it. They’re just actors that care about their job.”

The show is a hit on Paramount+, with Yellowstone fans tuning in each Sunday to be entertained by the generations of the sometimes dysfunctional Duttons. Episode three — “The War Comes Home” — really shook up the 1923 landscape. It ended with an ambush. John Dutton Sr, played by James Badge Dale, dies from a gunshot wound. Plus, Jacob may be dead.