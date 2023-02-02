‘1923’s Harrison Ford Opens Up About ‘Remarkable’ Cara Dutton Actress Helen Mirren

With 1923 set to return this Sunday (February 5th), Harrison Ford opens up about working alongside his co-star Helen Mirren on the Yellowstone spin-off.

During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, Harrison Ford declared that his 1923 co-star is “sexy and still sexy” at 77 years old. The duo previously worked together in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast.

“It’s been remarkable to watch her,” Ford explained about Mirren’s work on the show. “There’s a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”

Colbert also asked Ford if he’s ever made out with Mirren. “I ask because I have made with Helen Mirren,” the late night talk show host explained. “First time she came on here, first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one on me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes.”

Harrison Ford then answered, “She’s out there.”

Mirren previously explained that her working relationship with Ford has changed since they first worked together nearly 40 years ago. “The relationship was obviously very, very different then,” Mirren explained to the UK’s The Times last year. “Because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me.”

Mirren then said that their relationship changed because she’s “sort of” caught up with the Indiana Jones star. “Well, I’ll never catch up with him completely but I’m a little bit closer than I was.”

Harrison Ford Says He Signed on to ‘1923’ Because of Helen Mirren

During a recent interview with The Wrap, Harrison Ford stated that he had actually signed onto 1923 because of Helen Mirren’s involvement.

“I thought I signed on because she had already signed on,” Ford said. This was after he was told Mirren signed on because of him. “Our memories are a little different, but I thought she was locked in, and that was one of the attractions for me.”

Ford also said that the “very ambitious” universe that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is creating. He said it seemed like a perfect time to “dip” his foot into the franchise. When asked if he was already a big fan of Yellowstone, Ford admitted to only seeing some of the show.

“I admire what Kevin [Costner is] doing,” Ford went on to add. “I’ve always admired him as he’s a wonderful actor and he’s had a fantastic career. But it was more important for me to spend what time I had watching 1883. I really wanted to be grounded in the experience of the history of a family up to the point.”