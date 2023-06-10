‘1923’s Harrison Ford reflects on becoming Jacob Dutton in new feature

1923‘s Jacob Dutton feels as if he was written for Harrison Ford, fitting snugly into the Hollywood icon’s pantheon of rough riders.

“I love a good cowboy job,” he smiles in Paramount’s latest feature on Yellowstone prequel. “But the truth is, this is a character I’ve not played before.”

That trademark wit and grit are there, yet there’s a tenderness to this Dutton patriarch we don’t often get to see from Ford or the Duttons on-screen.

“As much as I have derived what I need from the script to build the character, I’m often surprised by the emotional context with his wife,” Ford adds. 1923‘s most powerful moments come courtesy of Ford and his Jacob’s better half, Cara Dutton, played by the irreplaceable Helen Mirren.

In delivering Jacob’s heartfelt monologue to Cara in Season 1, Episode 6, Ford gives his best performance in decades.

“I do it for that child; a child I’ll never meet. I do it for the land. I do it for you, so that when you’re laid to rest under the Aspens, no one cuts ’em down and builds a city over you. I know how much you’ve suffered, and I thank you for it. It’s their turn now. Goddamnit, it’s their turn now.“ Jacob Dutton, 1923

“The element that made Harrison such a beloved movie star [is that] people could see the humanity through the heroism,” Mirren adds of her on-screen husband for the feature. “But here, the humanity is to the forefront.”

Harrison Ford reflects on his transformation into Jacob Dutton for 1923. Paramount

Harrison Ford was ‘Delighted’ to be working on ‘1923’ – a rarity in his recent projects

“Every day, I learn something more about them,” Ford recalled of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family while filming the first season. “Because their traditions are so strong, that there’s always a connection to the past.”

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Darren Mann as Jack Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+. Also © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This is a rare statement from the icon, as he’s just about seen and done it all in film. But 1923 was his first foray into leading a television show. And it paid off in spades for everyone involved, including himself.

“I’m delighted to be working with this kind of material, and excited by the challenge that’s presented to us,” he added at the time. “It’s rare. Really rare.”

While interviewing Ford myself for the show, I noticed how much more engaged he seemed with the press than usual. Jacob is a role he enjoys. It’s also one he looks forward to reprising in a second season.

“The usual work of an actor of trying to have to phrase himself through a story was nailed down tight,” he told me at the time. “And to be honest, I could just be there. I could just be real in that circumstance as much as possible, and it would do the job.”

For more on this, also see our exclusive ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Relishes That ‘Same Dutton Steele’ in His Jacob Dutton.