‘1923’s Harrison Ford Relishes That ‘Same Dutton Steele’ in His Jacob Dutton (Outsider Exclusive)

1923’s Harrison Ford sat down with Outsider to discuss the makings of Jacob Dutton, the latest patriarch to join the Yellowstone Universe.

Few men have been as consistent in our lives as Harrison Ford. He’s transcended the likes of Han Solo and Indiana Jones, roles that’ve endured for decades as a result of audiences always wanting more from Ford as much as those timeless characters. This sort of generation-spanning appeal is found in few others. It could even be argued that Ford created the mold by which we judge an actor’s staying power and appeal. Which is why it’s so damn exciting to have him step into the boots of a Dutton.

For a lifelong fan, selecting a handful of questions to ask the man who’s informed so many of us in so many ways was a daunting task. But watching 1923‘s premiere deliver on Taylor Sheridan‘s promise of a sweeping Prohibition-era Western made it far easier.

Ford can be famously prickly, but it’s all part of his effortless wit. The gentleman’s gentleman, he was genuinely pleased to be thanked for his time, and to be told he’d made such a lifelong fan. For someone who’s been told this hundreds of times in his life, that’s no small feat, either.

Neither is his enthusiasm for Jacob Dutton, the Yellowstone patriarch he’s portraying for 1923. This is a role he is openly “grateful” to Sheridan for, he offers, despite not having to work for another role in his life if he chose not to.

‘The same Dutton steel is in Jacob’

Harrison Ford’s Jacob follows in the footsteps of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton of 1883. “I am the elder brother of him, of he,” Ford smiles of the subject from his Dutton Ranch-clad press room. I was floored by McGraw’s portrayal of James, as were, I’d assume, the majority of audiences. So to learn that steely Tennessee native did, in fact, die long before seeing his vision of a vast family ranch realized was as heartbreaking as watching the death of his daughter, Elsa (Isabel May) on screen.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This is where Jacob enters the Yellowstone universe; to pick up the pieces left by his younger brother in order to save the Dutton legacy before it even began. And when asked, Ford makes it clear that he does not see James’ failure as failure at all.

“I can’t conceive of Tim McGraw’s character as having failed. I would say that the circumstances overwhelmed him,” he offers instead. “It’s not a flaw of his character. The same Dutton steel is in Jacob that was in the character Tim played.”

“The story tells us that, well, I actually don’t want to go into that,” Ford smiles as he stops his train of thought before it reaches a spoiler-laden station. “Forgive me, can I ask you to ask another question?” he asks, which wouldn’t be worth mentioning were it not such a perfect example of who Harrison Ford is. And who wouldn’t oblige?

Harrison Ford Found Jacob After Settling Into His ‘1923’ Costume

This thoughtfulness is a hallmark of the actors working in the Yellowstone franchise that I’ve had the pleasure of speaking to. Taylor Sheridan either has flawless taste in human beings, or only attracts the finest to work.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923. (Photo credit: Paramount+ Press)

As his castmates and crew confirm, Harrison Ford was the first to set each morning. He was also the last to be spotted speaking to those around him. This signals humility, sure, but it’s also the keystone of a natural leader, which audiences will see poured into Jacob for the Yellowstone prequel. Before that could happen, however, Ford had to find “the man” beneath that Dutton cowboy hat.

“There are many important aspects to the creation of a character. The first that comes to you when you’ve agreed to play a character is the physical expression of his characteristics. That’s the costume. Once I find the costume, I’m part of the way to finding the man.”

To find that costume, a whopping 75 hats were custom made for Ford. Eventually, the right hat, boots, and affects were found. Then, the rest was easy thanks to how Sheridan put Jacob Dutton to the page in 1923.

‘Cowboys are resolute, and they’re stern, and they’re tough’

“The way the character is written, Taylor had created an architecture that, once I recognized the architecture of things, I could see that the story was built on hinge-moments in the character’s life,” Ford recalls. “And since I know which way the hinge was turning and where we were going, I was seeing that a lot of the development was being done for me by Taylor.”

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton of the Paramount+ original series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The usual work of an actor of trying to have to phrase himself through a story was nailed down tight. And to be honest, I could just be there. I could just be real in that circumstance as much as possible, and it would do the job.”

1923, too, was “not a context in which ‘performance’ was very valuable,” Ford smiles of the Western’s harsh trappings. “Cowboys are resolute, and they’re stern, and they’re tough. We know that about cowboys, but Taylor has given me the opportunity to express that in contexts that we don’t see very often.”

Watch as it all unfolds when the premiere episode of 1923 hits this December 18, exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount Network will also air a special simulcast premiere following Sunday’s episode of Yellowstone.