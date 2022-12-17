‘1923’s Harrison Ford Is Spending Way More Time ‘Outdoors in Real Places’ Filming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Harrison Ford has had a long and illustrious career, and it just keeps getting better with the addition of the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.” Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, brother of Tim McGraw’s James Dutton from the prequel prequel “1883.” Both Harrison Ford and his co-star, Helen Mirren, have spoken at length about their experiences on the show. This includes the fact that they’re spending much more time in the great outdoors.

Ford recently spoke with Collider about his role and experiences on the show. He shared that he’s spending more time “outdoors in real places” because Taylor Sheridan shoots his shows on location. Ford compared filming on location and filming on fabricated sets.

“We used to think of television as having less ambition, perhaps, than feature films,” Ford began. “It’s no longer the case at all. This is one of the most ambitious undertakings I’ve ever taken on, and I’m so pleased with what I’ve seen so far. Because we’re in post-production on much of it, but we have the first couple of episodes locked, and I’m delighted by what I see.”

Ford continued, “I’ve been enjoying working with very high-quality actors and actresses, and we have the technical capacity and ambition to shoot this the way it was a feature film. It’s quite beautiful to look at. I’m thrilled with the whole project.”

Harrison Ford Compares Working on ‘1923’ and Working on ‘Star Wars’ and Others

Ford then spoke about how “1923” compares to “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.” In comparison, those films had more fabricated sets. There was less CGI in those days than in recent “Star Wars” films, of course. But, they still built the sets mostly on sound stages because of the nature of the genre. On “1923” it was possible to film on location and create a realistic environment for the show.

“As to how it compares with ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Indiana Jones,’ we’re spending a lot more time outdoors in real places, rather than on sets that have to be manufactured to create a reality,” said Ford. “So there’s a sense of reality there. The minute you walk out into that cold in your ‘1923’ costume, you begin to understand what the real life of a cowboy is like.”

Helen Mirren has also shared her experiences on “1923.” This includes the fact that she signed on without even reading the script. Mirren has been in the game for a long time and knows when a project is promising.

“I wasn’t hugely familiar with the whole thing,” she admitted. “What interested me […] I did see ‘1883,’ and that era of American history has always really fascinated me. The fact that Harrison (Ford) was going to be involved was very important for me. Both of us committed to it without really reading any scripts. We didn’t really know what we were signing up for — the specifics of what we were signing up for. We had trust in Taylor’s extraordinary abilities as a writer and we took a leap of faith.”