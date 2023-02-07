‘1923’s Helen Mirren Lines Up Next Project: What Does This Mean for Cara Dutton Role?

Following the news that Yellowstone spinoff 1923 has been renewed for a second season, it’s being reported that Helen Mirren has already lined up her next acting project.

According to Deadline, Mirren is set to star in the upcoming thriller Switzerland. The film’s plot notably mirrors one of Tom Ripley’s novels. She will be portraying author Patricia Highsmith in the film.

In the movie, Mirren’s character’s life in the Swiss Alps is interrupted by a young literary agent, Edward. He attempts to convince her to write one more novel in her popular Ripley series. Among the stories included in the series is The Talented Mr. Ripley. Although she originally scares Edward away, suddenly the duo collaborates for a new story.

Producers tell the media outlet that Anton Corbijn will be directing the upcoming flick. “Anton has such a wonderful eye, and all of his films have powerful central performances, which makes him perfect for Switzerland,” the producer said. “A story that is at its heart a thrilling sparring match between two beautifully drawn characters.”

Along with Switzerland and 1923, Mirren’s other projects are Barbie, Fast X, and Golda.

Helen Mirren Opens Up About Joining the Yellowstone Franchise in 1923

During an interview with Vanity Fair in December 2022, Helen Mirren stated there were some challenges with her joining Yellowstone’s spinoff 1923.

“I never liked Westerns,” Mirren admitted. “Because the women were always so awful. They always had breasts [on display] in… awful dresses. Either [they were] nice schoolteachers or the tart with the heart—you know, the madam of the brothel who really looks after everyone.”

However, Mirren explained that her Cara Dutton stands out. She considers the character to be more balanced than most of the Yellowstone women, such as Kelly Reilly’s Beth.

Upon being approached to star in 1923, Mirren decided to watch Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 1883. The other Yellowstone prequel helped with convincing to join the 1923 cast. “I thought it was extraordinary in terms of filmmaking and scale and ambition,” Mirren said about 1883. However, she said that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan did not give her a script when offering her the role.

“Taylor said, ‘I’m not going to give you a script because I like to know who I’m writing for,’” Mirren stated. The actress then said she met and bonded with the Yellowstone creator and his wife over “a couple of bottles of wine.”

Upon receiving the script, Mirren said she was surprised that Cara was in the back skirts of the story. The character is considered the “backbone” of the Dutton family. She also steps up to protect the land when her husband, Jacob Dutton (played by Harrison Ford), has to leave the Dutton ranch. She thought that was interesting and hasn’t changed her mind since.