‘1923’s Helen Mirren Reveals She Broke Her Finger Doing Her Own Stunts on New Project

While promoting her upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 1923 star Helen Mirren revealed she ended up injuring herself while doing her own stunts for the superhero flick.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Mirren stated that she broke her finger on the Shazam sequel set. “I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain,” she revealed. “Because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person.”

Also explaining why she took on the action-packed role, Helen Mirren stated that she loved the first film and called it sweet as well as funny. “I am not a big superhero type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one,” she gushed. “It is great.”

According to PEOPLE, Mirren plays Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In the film, Hespera, along with her demigod sister Kalypso (Lucy Liu), attempts to take back the God-gifted powers Shazam has.

“Don’t ask me about the plot,” Helen declared. “It’s too complicated. We are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us’ in all seriousness.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17th.

Helen Mirren & Lucy Liu Give More Details About Their Roles in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

In the new issue of SFX Magazine, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren opened up about their roles in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Both actresses play the daughters of Atlas.

“We basically come to this world to avenge our father,” Liu explained. “We come to reclaim what we think is rightfully ours. We have a mission, and that’s something that keeps us together as sisters, and also keeps us very clear on what our focus is.”

Mirren also shared details about her “Shazam finger,” which she notes is all bent. “ I had to hit someone. They’re brilliant stunt people, fantastic, but he said, ‘You must follow through, otherwise it doesn’t look right.’ So I did follow through, straight into a concrete wall.”

Liu went on to discuss what it was like to be in an action movie. The former Charlie’s Angels star then added that her Shazam! Fury of the Gods costume did not make the acting easy for her. “It was heavy, and so that was something that we really needed to get used to, all of us. But that almost really kept you in shape before you had to do anything physical!”