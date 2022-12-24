‘1923’s Helen Mirren Speaks Out About Reunion With ‘Enormous’ Star Harrison Ford on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Helen Mirren revealed that her partnership with 1923 co-star Harrison Ford is now “very different” because she’s “caught up with him.” Mirren co-leads with the legendary Star Wars actor in Paramount+’s Western drama, a prequel to the widely acclaimed series Yellowstone. As Helen recalled how they first crossed paths in The Mosquito Coast (1986), she remembered him as an ‘enormous movie star’ while she was a struggling theatre performer at the time.

“The relationship was obviously very, very different then,” Helen Mirren told The Times. “Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me.”

However, since the 80s, Mirren’s film profile has grown quite a bit. She even won an Oscar for her performance in 2006’s The Queen. An Academy Award win has eluded Ford over the years. “Now our relationship is very different because I’ve sort of caught up with him,” she added. “Well, I’ll never catch up with him completely but I’m a little bit closer than I was.”

‘1923’: Helen Mirren says Ford has developed ‘defensive armor’ due to stardom

Mirren pointed out how much Ford has changed since their first collaboration in the 80s. “He had that carapace which is essential for people who have reached that level of popular stardom. It’s so full-on, you have to develop some sort of defensive armor. He was always lovely to kids; grown-ups, not so much.”

To his credit, Harrison Ford is thrilled to be reteamed with Mirren. “I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Ford said on the 1923 red carpet earlier this month. “She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.”

In 1923, Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton, the wife of Jacob Dutton, portrayed by Harrison Ford. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an impressive 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere episode. Paramount Network and CMT aired the episode four times, which featured Cara Dutton carrying out a fatal attack against an intruder and more. Paramount proclaimed that the debut yielded the largest cable premiere in all of 2022.