‘1923’s James Badge Dale Delves Deep into His Time as John Dutton Sr.

If you haven’t watched the third episode of 1923, “The War Has Come Home,” you might want to stop reading here; there are going to be major spoilers ahead. During that episode, 1923 fans bid an early goodbye to one fan-favorite character, James Badge Dale’s John Dutton Sr. And, now that his character’s been killed off in an admittedly gruesome fashion, Badge Dale is diving deep into his brief time as the first John Dutton.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, James Badge Dale, who has starred in Iron Man 3 and The Departed as well as 1923, revealed that he knew his character would be killed off long before his final episode ever actually aired. To the outlet, he said, “I knew going in [that John would die]. They were very up front. [Series creator] Taylor [Sheridan] was up front with me. I knew what the job was and what it entailed. I knew what the job was and what it entailed.”

Still, John Dutton Sr.’s death is tragic when you consider what a youthful John Dutton (Audie Rick, 1883) endured early in his life.

During the interview, the 1923 star also spoke out about why he thinks Taylor Sheridan chose to open the series in the moments immediately following John Dutton Sr.’s death.

“It’s just such a beautiful moment,” James Badge Dale said. The actor reflected on the first few minutes of the series that see his character’s aunt, Cara Dutton played by Helen Mirren, bloodied and chasing down a sheepherder with a shotgun. The two share a small, coarse exchange before Cara pulls the trigger and avenges the death of her nephew. And quite possibly her husband. The 1923 star added that Cara’s pain there really marks the start of the show’s narrative.

‘1923’ Star Reveals What it’s Like to Have His Character Join the Bygone Ranks of ‘1883’s Elsa Dutton and ‘Yellowstone’s Lee Dutton

Although James Badge Dale’s character died early on in 1923—despite his crucial role in the lineage of Yellowstone—fans know just how impactful John Dutton Sr.’s death will be throughout the remainder of the series. Badge Dale himself, meanwhile, continues to reflect on what the character’s death means for him and how he has begun handling it off the screen.

“No one likes dying,” the actor comically began while thinking back on his character’s death. “I don’t like dying on film. It’s hard. Every time you do it, I feel like a piece of me is taken out, and I leave it somewhere. I had to sit down long and hard and think, ‘Am I ready to give another piece?'”

As we saw last week, the final answer is yes. The 1923 star continued, “I believed in this story. And by the way, the experience gave back to me. The experience I had with this crew and this cast, and specifically Harrison [Ford] and Helen [Mirren], but mostly Harrison, was once-in-a-lifetime. There aren’t many movie stars left. This is an epic piece of writing. I was proud to be a part of it.”