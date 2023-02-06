‘1923’s Julia Schlaepfer Teases Alexandra’s Life-Altering Choices as Show Returns From Mid-Season Hiatus

It’s been a long few weeks since 1923 aired its midseason finale, but finally, the hit Yellowstone spinoff is back. The last we saw, the Duttons were attacked by an army of angry sheepherders in a bloody range war. Multiple deaths ensued, prompting Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton to reach out to her nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar). In a desperate plea, she begs Spencer to come home and protect the ranch. Little does she know though that Spencer has a new love interest and that both of them will be coming home to help save the Yellowstone. Ahead of the 1923 midseason premiere, Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Spencer’s love interest, Alexandra, spoke out about her character’s life-altering decisions. She further shared what those choices mean for her and Sklenar’s characters moving forward.

“I think both of them don’t really know what they’ve gotten themselves into,” the 1923 star said to The Wrap. “They’ve just followed this visceral feeling. And then you watch as the season goes [along] as they see the repercussions of their actions.”

Schlaepfer further teased, “Their love is tested and they have to decide, is this love really worth it? Is this what I want? You watch their love strengthen in a different way.”

Julia Schlaepfer Says Alexandra Will ‘Toughen Up’ as 1923 Continues

Alexandra’s story within 1923 is directly connected to that of Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer Dutton. However, the actress further revealed during the interview that Alexandra eventually begins to evolve into her own powerful character.

Schlaepfer reflected on Alexandra’s earliest scenes in 1923.

“When you first meet her,” the actress explained, “she has this naive quality about the type of adventure that she wants. And I don’t think she realizes just how dangerous it is, and how much effort and fear it’s going to have and take.”

Nevertheless, she teased that, despite the hardships, her character Alexandra will become stronger with every new episode. She continued, “We watch her become this pillar of strength for Spencer in a way that, I don’t even think she realized she was going to be and he realized she was going to be.”

A multitude of dangers awaits the couple as they prepare to cross the Atlantic Ocean. And then they will also be left to navigate the extremes of the Wild Wild West. Overall, it will surely force both Spencer and Alexandra to become stronger both individually and as a couple. Schlaepfer said her character’s mindset completely shifts as she goes on this hero’s journey alongside Spencer.

“We watch her go from wanting this … adventure and this love story to being like, ‘Okay, it’s time to hunker down and figure this out, because we’re either going to live or die, and I want to live’ …We watch her toughen up in that way to prepare herself for what’s to come,” the 1923 star concluded.