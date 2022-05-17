‘1932’: Everything We Know About the Harrison Ford-Led ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

From the star-studded cast to plot details and release date, here’s everything we know about the next Yellowstone prequel, 1932.

First, Kevin Costner would anchor the Yellowstone pantheon as John Dutton. Then, Sam Elliott would guide us through tumultuous origins in 1883. And now, Harrison Ford is set to continue the story of television’s #1 show in 1932.

Tuesday, May 17 saw Paramount drop a host of news on Yellowstone fans concerning the prequel, with Ford’s casting as the lead headlining. But he’s not the only Hollywood legend lending gravitas to the historical drama.

1932 will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

The plot centers around the Dutton family’s struggled during America’s Great Depression, the end of Prohibition , historic drought in the West, and more

, Series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in December 2022

Below, you’ll find everything we know so far about 1932, and we’ll start with those fantastic lead actors.

Harrison Ford to Star in ‘1932’

Harrison Ford attends the ‘Morning Glory’ UK premiere in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in the highly anticipated continuation of Yellowstone‘s origin story, announced as 1932 (working title).

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, this second prequel follows the record breaking performance of 1883. The most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally, 1883 set the stage with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill portraying ancestral Duttons James and Margaret respectively.

Harrison Ford’s role has not be announced. He should begin filming the next installment soon, however, with 1932 debuting on Paramount+ this year. How he will fit into the Dutton story and family tree remains to be seen.

Known for numerous iconic roles, Ford himself needs no further introduction. He is sure, however, to bring ample gravitas to the Yellowstone Universe following Kevin Costner and 1883‘s Sam Elliott.

Helen Mirren to Star in ‘1932’

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In addition to Ford, Academy Award winner Helen Mirren will co-star. Her specific role is also unknown.

Given their similar age, however, it is likely Mirren and Ford will portray the next ancestral Duttons for 1932, similar to McGraw and Hill in 1883.

With a Hollywood resume as impressive as Ford’s, Mirren’s presence in the Yellowstone Universe further solidifies its role as television’s #1 franchise.

Paramount Reveals Plot Details For ‘1932’

Strike Unrest in Ambridge in California, U.S.A. 1933. During labour unrest in the depression era, a vigilante anti-strike force fires on the strikers. (Photo by: Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to the studio, “The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount announces.

Although unconfirmed, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren should portray this next generation of Duttons. Their new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount Network and Paramount+. 1883: THE BASS REEVES STORY may also fill in gaps between 1883 and 1932 once it sees release.

‘Yellowstone’s Next Prequel Will Premiere Exclusively on Paramount+

Both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will begin filming soon, with 1932 debuting on Paramount+ this year.

In addition to their stars and plot details, Paramount also confirms the prequel’s release date: December 2022.

Announced as 1932 (working title), the next Western prequel follows the record breaking performance of 1883. The most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally, 1883 was Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the same powerhouse lineup supporting Taylor Sheridan for his next epic, 1932.