25 Actors With Multiple Appearances in Taylor Sheridan’s Universe: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ ‘Wind River’ & More

As a writer, director, producer, and creator, Taylor Sheridan has constructed a formidable universe, both on television and the big screen. And his list of credits is growing. Taylor has had his hand in numerous films, including Vile (director), Sicario (writer), Hell or High Water (writer), Wind River (writer, director), Sicario: Day of Soldado (writer), Without Remorse (writer), and Those Who Wish Me Dead (writer, director, producer). On television, Sheridan has made a name for himself with Yellowstone (writer, director, producer, creator), Mayor of Kingstown (writer, director, producer, creator), 1883 (writer, director, producer, creator), and Tulsa King (writer, producer, creator). In addition, there are more TV shows and films on the way, including 1923, Fast, Lioness, Land Man, and 6666.

Of course, if you’re a fan of Sheridan’s work, you’ve probably noticed his penchant for using the same actors throughout his universe. Sure, Sheridan may “kill” an actor off of one TV show, but there’s a good chance he’ll use him or her in another show or movie . . . or vice versa.

Take a look at some of the actors who have scored multiple roles within the Sheridan-verse. And yes, this is an ever-expanding list.

1. Gil Birmingham

Alberto Parker: Hell or High Water

Martin Hanson: Wind River

Thomas Rainwater: Yellowstone

2. Kelsey Asbille

Monica Dutton: Yellowstone

Natalie Hanson: Wind River

3. Josh Brolin

Matt Graver: Sicario

Matt Graver: Sicario: Day of the Soldado

4. Tokala Clifford

Sam Stands Alone: Yellowstone

Sam Littlefeather: Wind River

5. Ian Bohen

Julian: Vile

Evan: Wind River

Ryan: Yellowstone

Carson Wills: Sicario: Day of the Soldado

6. Jon Bernthal

Ted: Sicario

Ethan: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Matt Rayburn: Wind River

7. Benicio del Toro

Alejandro Gillick: Sicario

Alejandro Gillick: Sicario: Day of the Soldado

8. Jeffrey Donovan

Steve Forsing: Sicario

Steve Forsing: Sicario: Day of the Soldado

9. Nichole Galicia

Rebecca: Mayor of Kingstown

Street Lady: 1883

Charlotte Riley: Yellowstone

10. Hugh Dillon

Curtis: Wind River

Donnie Haskell: Yellowstone

Ian Ferguson: Mayor of Kingstown

11. Graham Greene

Ben: Wind River

Spotted Eagle: 1883

12. Finn Little

Connor: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Carter: Yellowstone

13. Jeremy Renner

Cory Lambert: Wind River

Mike McClusky: Mayor of Kingstown

14. Althea Sam

Annie: Wind River

Samantha Long’s mother: Yellowstone

15. James Jordan

Pete Mickens: Wind River

Ben: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Steve Hendon: Yellowstone

Ed Simmons: Mayor of Kingstown

Cookie: 1883

TBA: Lioness

16. Martin Sensmeier

Sam: 1883

Martin: Yellowstone

Chip: Wind River

17. Taylor Sheridan

Cowboy: Hell or High Water

Travis Wheatley: Yellowstone

Charles Goodnight: 1883

18. Boots Southerland

Sheriff: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Wade Morrow: Yellowstone

Marshal Keith: Sicario

19. Buck Taylor

Old man: Hell or High Water

Emmett Walsh: Yellowstone

20. Rob Kirkland

Greg: Vile

Bill Ramsey: Yellowstone

Captain Walter: Mayor of Kingstown

21. Barry Corbin

Ross: Yellowstone

Babe: Tulsa King

22. Dawn Olivieri

Claire Dutton: 1883

Sarah Atwood: Yellowstone

23. LaMonica Garrett

Thomas: 1883

TBA: Lioness

24. Aidan Gillen

Jack: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Milo Sunter: Mayor of Kingstown

25. Billy Bob Thornton