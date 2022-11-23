25 Actors With Multiple Appearances in Taylor Sheridan’s Universe: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ ‘Wind River’ & More

As a writer, director, producer, and creator, Taylor Sheridan has constructed a formidable universe, both on television and the big screen. And his list of credits is growing. Taylor has had his hand in numerous films, including Vile (director), Sicario (writer), Hell or High Water (writer), Wind River (writer, director), Sicario: Day of Soldado (writer), Without Remorse (writer), and Those Who Wish Me Dead (writer, director, producer). On television, Sheridan has made a name for himself with Yellowstone (writer, director, producer, creator), Mayor of Kingstown (writer, director, producer, creator), 1883 (writer, director, producer, creator), and Tulsa King (writer, producer, creator). In addition, there are more TV shows and films on the way, including 1923, Fast, Lioness, Land Man, and 6666.
Of course, if you’re a fan of Sheridan’s work, you’ve probably noticed his penchant for using the same actors throughout his universe. Sure, Sheridan may “kill” an actor off of one TV show, but there’s a good chance he’ll use him or her in another show or movie . . . or vice versa.
Take a look at some of the actors who have scored multiple roles within the Sheridan-verse. And yes, this is an ever-expanding list.
1. Gil Birmingham
- Alberto Parker: Hell or High Water
- Martin Hanson: Wind River
- Thomas Rainwater: Yellowstone
2. Kelsey Asbille
- Monica Dutton: Yellowstone
- Natalie Hanson: Wind River
3. Josh Brolin
- Matt Graver: Sicario
- Matt Graver: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
4. Tokala Clifford
- Sam Stands Alone: Yellowstone
- Sam Littlefeather: Wind River
5. Ian Bohen
- Julian: Vile
- Evan: Wind River
- Ryan: Yellowstone
- Carson Wills: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
6. Jon Bernthal
- Ted: Sicario
- Ethan: Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Matt Rayburn: Wind River
7. Benicio del Toro
- Alejandro Gillick: Sicario
- Alejandro Gillick: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
8. Jeffrey Donovan
- Steve Forsing: Sicario
- Steve Forsing: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
9. Nichole Galicia
- Rebecca: Mayor of Kingstown
- Street Lady: 1883
- Charlotte Riley: Yellowstone
10. Hugh Dillon
- Curtis: Wind River
- Donnie Haskell: Yellowstone
- Ian Ferguson: Mayor of Kingstown
11. Graham Greene
- Ben: Wind River
- Spotted Eagle: 1883
12. Finn Little
- Connor: Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Carter: Yellowstone
13. Jeremy Renner
- Cory Lambert: Wind River
- Mike McClusky: Mayor of Kingstown
14. Althea Sam
- Annie: Wind River
- Samantha Long’s mother: Yellowstone
15. James Jordan
- Pete Mickens: Wind River
- Ben: Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Steve Hendon: Yellowstone
- Ed Simmons: Mayor of Kingstown
- Cookie: 1883
- TBA: Lioness
16. Martin Sensmeier
- Sam: 1883
- Martin: Yellowstone
- Chip: Wind River
17. Taylor Sheridan
- Cowboy: Hell or High Water
- Travis Wheatley: Yellowstone
- Charles Goodnight: 1883
18. Boots Southerland
- Sheriff: Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Wade Morrow: Yellowstone
- Marshal Keith: Sicario
19. Buck Taylor
- Old man: Hell or High Water
- Emmett Walsh: Yellowstone
20. Rob Kirkland
- Greg: Vile
- Bill Ramsey: Yellowstone
- Captain Walter: Mayor of Kingstown
21. Barry Corbin
- Ross: Yellowstone
- Babe: Tulsa King
22. Dawn Olivieri
- Claire Dutton: 1883
- Sarah Atwood: Yellowstone
23. LaMonica Garrett
- Thomas: 1883
- TBA: Lioness
24. Aidan Gillen
- Jack: Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Milo Sunter: Mayor of Kingstown
25. Billy Bob Thornton
- Marshal Jim Courtright: 1883
- TBA: Land Man