2022 ACM Awards: Which Award Did ‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille Present?

“Yellowstone” stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes crashed the ACM Awards last night to present two awards at the ceremony.

The “Yellowstone” cast members were two of many television stars to take the stage last night. “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson also presented an award, as did Guy Torry and Tom Pelphrey. Author James Patterson presented, in addition to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. And let’s not forget country icons Mickey Guyton and Jason Aldean.

But which two ACM Awards did “Yellowstone” stars Asbille and Grimes hand out? US Weekly reports that the duo first announced Lainey Wilson as the winner for Song of the Year.

Wilson’s smash hit “Things a Man Oughta Know” took home the prize. She ended up performing the song to the roaring crowd at Allegiant Stadium later that night. And it’s only fitting that Asbille and Grimes announced it since several of Wilson’s songs appear in the “Yellowstone” soundtrack. She’s even admitted in the past that she’s a huge fan of the show.

And now Wilson is a two-time ACM Award winner (she also received New Female Artist of the Year prior to the live show).

But what other award did the “Yellowstone” stars hand out? Per the ACM Awards Twitter page, Asbille and Grimes also announced the winners for Single of the Year. The award went to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their hit “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“Presenting this year’s winner of ACM Single of the Year, welcome back to the stage, Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille,” the ACM Awards account tweeted.

Presenting this year’s winner of ACM Single of the Year, welcome back to the stage, Luke Grimes & Kelsey Asbille 👏 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/q25t8hH18W — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes Dish on Season 5 at ACM Awards

Before they stepped into the spotlight on the ACM Awards stage, “Yellowstone” stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes hit the red carpet. During their red carpet walk, they ran into ET Online and spilled a little tea about Season 5.

Asbille admitted that they don’t have the Season 5 scripts in hand yet. “But we’re really ready. It’s about time,” Asbille said.

“Yeah, we haven’t shot, I think, in like 18 months now,” Grimes shared. “So I really miss everyone. It’s good to see her tonight, but we miss our crew and our little TV family, you know?”

Reportedly, “Yellowstone” Season 4 filming wrapped up in November 2020. So it’s certainly been a long stretch between filming Seasons 4 and 5.

We know those two are as eager to see what happens next for the Duttons as we are. And with the new season split into two parts with seven episodes each, now we can expect even more brilliant content from creator Taylor Sheridan.