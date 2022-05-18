‘6666’: Official Plot Synopsis Revealed for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

More big news for Yellowstone today as the show’s modern-day spinoff, 6666, gets an official plot synopsis and move to Paramount Network.

Hot on the heels of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren joining period prequel 1932, Yellowstone‘s linear spinoff, 6666, now has an official synopsis. Yellowstone’s own Jefferson White is expected to lead the cast as Jimmy Hurdstrom, with the show’s plot centering around the following:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.” Paramount Network

The synopsis doesn’t give us any confirmation of lead characters, however, despite Jefferson White long being toted as the connection between 6666 and Yellowstone proper. Co-star Ryan Bingham is also believed to be transitioning to the spinoff.

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham On ‘6666’ Possibilities

Bingham’s wandering cowboy, Walker, was a 6666 rancher first, the actor and musician himself revealed earlier this month. He was cowboying on the largest ranch in Texas before his Yellowstone days. Should we expect to see Walker return for Yellowstone Season 5 proper at all, then? Or could he be returning to the Lone Star State instead for 6666 as rumored?

“I think he’s been running from a lot of things in his past and not sure if he’d want to go back to where he just came from. So, I don’t know,” Bingham told PopCulture in early May. “I guess it would have to just depend on the incentives [for him].”

As for predicting Walker’s next move, “Man, I just trust Taylor [Sheridan]. Go where it goes,” the Walker actor adds. “There’s so many moving parts to [Yellowstone], and there’s so many different characters that he’s having to write for. I feel just kind of blessed and awesome to have the opportunity to get to be there.”

‘6666’ Heads to Paramount Network Alongside ‘Yellowstone’ Proper

Regardless of cast, Paramount has faith in their modern-day spinoff. The show will now premiere and run exclusively on on Paramount Network.

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+ https://t.co/5xIFteO0MG — Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2022

Previously, 6666 was to air exclusively on Paramount+ via streaming, like 1883 before it. This is no longer the case. The spinoff will, however, stream on demand after the season is complete.

The next historical spinoff, 1932, will premiere on Paramount’s streaming service. A spiritual sequel to 1883, it will star Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.