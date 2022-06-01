Academy of Country Music Recognizes ‘Yellowstone’ With ACM Film Award

The recipients are in, and Yellowstone is being honored as part of the Special Awards for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards™.

Early Wednesday morning. the Academy of Country Music® announced recipients for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards™. Each is to be honored during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. Known as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night,” it’s an Outsider’s paradise of of live music and country tributes. This year, it’ll take place Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

And the big news? Yellowstone is to receive the ACM Film Award from the Academy of Country Music. “This award recognizes an outstanding television movie, series, or feature film released during the preceding calendar year which prominently features Country Music,” the Academy cites per media release.

Previous recipients of the ACM Film Award include A Star Is Born, Walk the Line, Beer For My Horses, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Television shows have won in the past, with ABC/CMT’s also Nashville a past recipient.

“ACM Honors is truly a special and unique night. The entire Country Music community comes together to celebrate the achievements of artists, musicians, and industry executives that have made a positive impact on the industry during the prior year or over their careers,” offers Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside.

‘Yellowstone’s ACM Film Award Honors ‘Artists such as Zach Bryan, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and ACM Award winner Lainey Wilson’

Andrea von Foerster serves as music supervisor for Yellowstone, and deserves much praise for this recognition. Foerster’s work with artists such as Zach Bryan, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and ACM Award winner Lainey Wilson is paramount to the show’s authentic feel and soundtrack. Each of these artists feature prominently throughout seasons of Yellowstone.

The show’s tremendous success on Paramount Network has turned it into the #1 show on television, cable or streaming. And through this success, Yellowstone continues to “introduce viewers to numerous Country and Americana artists beyond the mainstream,” ACM praises.

Additionally, series lead Kevin Costner continues to shine a light on the country music industry through his music. His band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West, remains a Middle America favorite. Co-stars Ryan Bingham and Luke Grimes’ musical pursuits also elevate country music’s mainstream presence through Yellowstone.

ACM’s award for Yellowstone comes as the series garners serious Emmy consideration for the 2022 season. As for the ACM Awards, City National Bank is the presenting partner of the evening in Nashville, TN. Performers, host, and ticket on-sale information are to come.

From all of us here at Outsider, a rowdy congratulations to Yellowstone. It’s a well-deserved honor, to be sure.