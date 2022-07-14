Amazon Prime Day Deals ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Fans Can Take Advantage of

So it’s Prime Day and you (or a loved one) are a huge Yellowstone and 1883 fan – well, you’re in luck with these great deals. For those folks that just love online shopping, Prime Day is just about as good as Cyber Monday. Deals are everywhere you look and it’s started to become a big thing for a lot of people.

So, let’s say you (again or someone really cool that you like) just got into Yellowstone and you want to get more into the series. But, those streaming options are sometimes just a hassle to deal with and for real fans, hard copies are always better than digital anyway.

The first four seasons of the Taylor Sheridan flagship series are 50% off right now on Amazon. The Blu-ray deal puts the entire series that has been televised up to this point right at $40. That’s a pretty good deal if you know what you’re getting, and trust me, from someone who knows – it’s worth it.

The Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly-led series has been entertaining millions of folks for years at this point. With Season 5 on the horizon, it feels like the hope has never been higher as not just 11 million fans, but also the critics. It’s all Yellowstone all the time now. And doesn’t that make all of us really lucky?

While that sounds like a paltry deal, then keep reading. Because there is one deal on Prime Day that you are going to want to get before it turns to Midnight, July 14. Plain and simple. And nothing is worse than missing out on a good deal.

Stream ‘Yellowstone’ and Other Shows for $0.99 a Month

Here’s the best deal if you’re a fan of Yellowstone or 1883. These days, there are a ton of streaming services and no one knows quite what to do. But then you look at all the apps on your TV and you’re like, “How am I paying for a streaming service that exclusively has WBKids shows from the early 2000s? Well, I can’t answer that for you. But, this Prime Day deal is something to ease the load as far as streaming goes.

If you have Amazon Prime Video, you can add all kinds of things. There’s a channel on Prime Video for AMC+, Showtime, BET+, Starz, and most importantly – Paramount+. And, if you do it by the end of Prime Day, it’s only going to cost you $0.99 a month for two months. That’s quite a deal when you think about it. A steaming service can cost up to $10.99 or more per month.

If you haven’t caught up, or you want to relive all of the great moments of Yellowstone and 1883 then you really need to check out these Prime Day deals. Or, give the gift of the Dutton family to someone that you know.