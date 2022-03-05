Are ‘1883’ Characters More Likable Than ‘Yellowstone’ Characters?

Now that all of “1883” has come out on Paramount Plus, some fans are comparing the characters from the prequel to those in “Yellowstone.” Spinoff series”1883″ quickly became one of the most-watched original shows on the platform. And with “Yellowstone already boasting a massive audience, the spinoff series definitely had some crossover with viewers. And those viewers have some strong opinions about the characters in both shows.

At a Glance

Fans discuss the merits of watching “1883” vs. “Yellowstone” first

“Yellowstone” fans clarify that the characters are a bigger mix of good and bad

Fans discuss how the characters tie the two shows together well (especially Elsa)

Watching ‘Yellowstone’ vs. ‘1883’ First

The original poster clarified that they watched “1883” first and then “Yellowstone” afterward. “Ok…. Am I supposed to like the characters in Yellowstone? I fell in LOVE with 1883. James was super likable as was Margaret. I don’t really know who I’m supposed to be rooting for in Yellowstone though?”

The fan added, “Honestly if I didn’t love James I wouldn’t want the Yellowstone to succeed. So far I only like the ranch hands. I just finished season 1. Does it get better?”

“Yellowstone” characters definitely have a slightly different viewpoint than “1883” characters. For one thing, they grew up in the wealth that James and Margaret Dutton struggled for. But they face different issues of people trying to take their land than those in “1883” do.

Some characters, like Beth, are also just more abrasive than those in the prequel. And that can be startling for first-time viewers who came in expecting dreamers like James and Elsa.

This one “Yellowstone” fan really summed up the difference though. “You’re supposed to like them as characters and root for them, but at the same time acknowledging to yourself that they are bad people.”

John, Beth, Rip, and the other Duttons definitely toe the other side of the law. Whereas in “1883,” there is no law, just your own moral code.

‘Yellowstone’ And ‘1883’ Fans Weigh in on Difference Between Characters

One “Yellowstone” fan pointed out why it can be beneficial to have watched the flagship show before starting “1883.”

“1883 explains why the Duttons will stop at nothing to hold onto every inch of their land,” the fan wrote. “Elsa is the cornerstone of the ranch. Since she picked her spot, every Dutton since had been interred there. If you started with Yellowstone, it’s a question asked a hundred times: why do they fight so hard for a place. 1883 answered it.”

And this should tie directly into Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” which will hopefully cover the eventual downfall of the ranch and what last-ditch efforts they do to save it.

As for characters in “1883” vs. “Yellowstone,” another fan pointed out, “They’re human with all of the good and the bad. And then they took all of those characteristics to an extreme to make things interesting and dramatic.”

The fan added, “I guess it’s up to you to decide whether you like them or not. Even if you don’t like many of them, I think the writers are hoping you’ll find them interesting, and see how each character thinks they’re doing the right thing even if you think they’re wrong.”