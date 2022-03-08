Audie Rick Watches Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Rodeo Performance With ‘1883’ Costars

Audie Rick witnessed an incredible rodeo performance with his “1883” co-stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Like the many others in the crew, the 6-year-old rocked a cowboy hat while the country Rockstar’s proudly took the stage. He watched in awe as the two singers dominated the stage while surrounded by excited fans.

The young actor’s Instagram caption read, “Had the absolute best time at the @theamerican.tr seeing the Dutton’s like I’d never seen them before, on stage looking incredible and putting on a SHOW! Thanks for having me out @thetimmcgraw @faithhill loved seeing you again. Got to hang out and see a bunch of @1883official cast and crew too! Y’all are family and always will be.” You can check out the post and see the cast reunited here.

Many commenters congratulated the young actor on his memorable experience while also acknowledging their excitement for seeing the cast altogether. “When screen Momma can sing, too! How fun to meet up with your 1883 family like this!” one fan said.

‘1883’ Star Audie Rick Loves On-Screen Mom Faith Hill

Since young Audie Rick attended a rodeo show performance with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, we’re confident he enjoys seeing his co-stars. Actually, we’re positive! In a loving Instagram post, Rick and Hill pose together while flashing smiles at the camera.

In late January, the young star took to social media to share how much he missed his on-screen mother. The caption reads, “Love this mama so much, miss ya big @faithhill.”

Hill then reposted little Audie’s adorable post to her own page, where she has over 1.3 million followers. She captioned the post with three heart emojis.

The comments helped bring together many of the show’s stars by spreading their love for the two actors. Fellow “1883” star Eric Nelsen left three heart emojis in the comments. For those of you unaware of the actor’s name, Nelsen played Elsa Dutton’s love interest, Ennis, in 1883. But sadly, he was just killed off in an episode earlier this year.

‘1883’: Audie Rick’s Mom Had To Teach Him About Bad Words After Episode 7

In a February episode of “1883,” 6-year-old Audie Rick had to say a few words most parents aren’t too thrilled to hear their child say. Rick’s character, John Dutton Sr., learned a new word from a newer character.

Viewers met Cookie (James Jordan), who will cook for the wagon train, during Episode 6. But in an episode of the spin-off series, Cookie threw a fit when one of the immigrants grabbed some food before Cookie handed it out. She shouted many bad words, including an F-bomb. However, little John stood behind him the entire time.

In case you guys didn’t know, Rick’s Instagram account is run by his mother. Earlier this year, his mother posted about preparing her son for his F-bomb scene. According to his mother, Rick practiced saying the word once all the way through, but wouldn’t let him say it more than once for practice. Hopefully, the young actor continues listening to his mother.