Ben Affleck ‘Disturbed’ by Jennifer Lopez’s Obsession with ‘Yellowstone’s Beth and Rip Romance

Ben Affleck showed his Good Will Hunting co-star Cole Hauser some love by admitting his wife Jennifer Lopez is a Yellowstone fan It’s safe to say that Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western has become one of the most-watched dramas on TV, and its expansive fan base even includes some famous faces who love seeing what chaos ensues in the world of the Duttons.

When he and Matt Damon were guests on The Bill Simmons Podcast Wednesday to promote their new movie, Air, Ben Affleck divulged his wife’s obsession with the show. She is an avid enthusiast of two specific characters in particular. “I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes ‘Yellowstone,'” Affleck quipped. He went on to say that Lopez was “really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife.”

Of course, Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler, foreman of the titular ranch. Meanwhile, Kelly Reilly portrays Beth Dutton – daughter of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Spanning five seasons, viewers have been given a voyeuristic window into the couple’s tumultuous 20-year love story through flashbacks. The relationship culminates in an unexpected wedding ceremony at the end of season four.

Ben Affleck had big praise for two performances in ‘Yellowstone’ in particular

Affleck couldn’t help but express his enthusiasm for Reilly’s performance as Beth. He claimed that he had no idea she was British since her portrayal is so convincing. “Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has in the car about the ways to become rich,” Affleck recalled. “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.'” Affleck wasn’t exactly thrilled that Lopez gravitated toward the sometimes rocky romance.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Cole? With Hauser? What do you love about it?'”, he joked. Damon and Affleck, who were friends with Hauser since 1992’s School Ties, had always predicted that he would be more prosperous than the two of them. Affleck and Hauser had a longstanding connection, as they co-starred in Dazed and Confused (1993), before going on to work together with Damon in the iconic film Good Will Hunting (1997).

“To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star,” Damon point out. He noted that even at 16, Hauser had “pure, raw talent.” Affleck was in agreement and praised Hauser’s interpretation of Rip in Yellowstone. “He is very convincing as that guy,” Affleck said. “I think America believes he is Rip. He’s perfect.”

According to Insider, Affleck, and Damon shared the screen with Costner early in their careers. When they were in middle school, the two connected, and later had an opportunity to appear as uncredited extras in the Fenway Park scene of Kevin Costner’s iconic 1989 film Field of Dreams.