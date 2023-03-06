Best Lloyd Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ So Far

“Rough business becoming a man, ain’t it?” Here are the all-time best quotes from Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone so far.

Thanks to the storied life of cowboy, stuntman, and actor Forrie J. Smith, Lloyd has become not only a Yellowstone fan favorite, but one of the most iconic characters from television’s top show. And from his real-life son, Forrest Smith, playing Young Lloyd throughout the series to some of Taylor Sheridan‘s most timeless quotes coming via Smith’s delivery, the old timer has become inseparable from modern Western culture.

In kind, we’re celebrating Mr. Smith’s birthday with the best Lloyd Pierce quotes from Yellowstone‘s run so far. Lets go to work.

Best Lloyd Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’

“It’s the shame that hurts the most, you know? But shame, it’s in the mind. You can turn that faucet off whenever you want to.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“Rough business becoming a man, ain’t it? Beats the alternative, though…”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“Pray like hell, and hold on.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

Lloyd: Jimmy, you ain’t got sense enough to pour warm piss outta your boot.

Jimmy: Look, I know it’s an insult, but I just don’t know how.

“You know, you did something that no one does, Rip. You’ve outlived your past.”

– Lloyd to Rip

Jimmy: You ever have a girl look at you and your whole world just stops?

Lloyd: Every Saturday night. Now c’mon; focus!

“Mechanical bulls are for drunk chicks at the county fair. If you’re gonna rodeo, you need to find out if you’ve got the stomach for it now.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“She’s old enough to vote and buy bullets. Don’t blame me for her bad judgment.”

– Lloyd on Laramie

Jimmy: I don’t think I’m cut out for this…

Lloyd: Nobody is, Jimmy. It’s gotta be cut into you.

“Damn.. Two dances, and here I am haulin’ ’em to the arena, saddlin’ their horses, sittin’ in the bleachers watchin’ ’em. Now I’m the damn buckle bunny.”

– Lloyd to Jimmy

“Jimmy, sit down. You’re making us all f*cking seasick.”

– Lloyd

That next one is by far one of Yellowstone‘s most timeless quotes:

“You’re either born a willow, or your born an oak. That’s all there is to it.”

– Lloyd to Monica

Lloyd’s Best Season 5 Quotes So Far

We may only be halfway through Season 5 so far, but Lloyd’s scenes have proven highlights of Yellowstone‘s latest. Here are Mr. Pierce’s best, most recent quotes:

“My memory’s not as mean as yours.”

– Lloyd to Rip

“Yee haw! Cowboys shit!”

– Lloyd

“Does this look like the face of a 70-year-old-man?”

– Lloyd to the Bunkhouse

“Don’t do it fast. Do it right.”

– Lloyd to Carter

“Not one good thing happens in town, Rip. Not one good thing.”

–Young Lloyd

Lloyd’s All-Time Best Quote from ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone‘s best dialogue for LLoyd are directed not at Rip, surprisingly, but Jimmy. As a surrogate father figure Lloyd is given true purpose in the show. And the chemistry between Forrie J. Smith and Jimmy’s Jefferson White is effortless, resulting in Lloyd’s best quote from the series that’s remained one of the top through five seasons. Here it is in full:

“It’s the shame that hurts the most, you know. That shame, it’s in the mind. You can turn that faucet off whenever you want to. Rough business becoming a man, ain’t it? Beats the alternative, though. Come on, let’s go to work.”

– Lloyd Pierce

Forrie J. Smith will return as Lloyd Pierce for more timeless quotes in Yellowstone Season 5’s second half exclusively on Paramount Network.