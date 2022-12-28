Best Quotes From ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2

The quotes of 1923 Season 1, Episode 2 holds sage wisdom from Jacob Dutton, romance for Spencer Dutton, and everything in-between.

Unlike the premiere, Episode 2 doesn’t begin with a harrowing narration by 1883‘s Elsa Dutton. Instead, it flings us straight into the exploits of Spencer Dutton as he takes down that leopard. Elsa does offer further words for her family, however, which is up first. Below, you’ll find the rest of 1923’s top quotes from Episode 2.

Elsa Dutton’s Narration for Season 1, Episode 2

“Man will always seek to take from others that which he can make for himself. Those are the words that have governed this family. Or perhaps, it is our refusal to surrender that governs us.”

Best Jacob Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2

Harrison Ford as Jacob Duttonof the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“I warned you, Banner. Now you attack my family? It’s going to be the last thing you ever do.”

“Easy wasn’t in the job description.”

“Give a man enough time, he’ll figure his way out of anything.”

“Someday, you’re gonna run this place. And for your son to someday run it, too, you gotta understand what this ranch’s greatest enemy is. And it’s not wolves or drought or blizzards or Texas fever. It’s other men. Man will choose to take what you’ve built, rather than try to build it for himself. Every civilization in this world is built on top of the one they conquered. You go to Rome, or Jerusalem, or Paris, France, and it’s cities stacked on top of towns stacked on top of villages, on top of one man’s house, built on top of one man’s cave. We wish it wasn’t so, but it is. Your enemies have got to be so terrified that their fear is greater than their greed. I gave those men a chance, because I wanted them to tell the world what happens when they cross me.”

Best Spencer Dutton & Alexandra Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“The only reason I’m not killing you right now is because I need a ride to Nairobi in the morning.”

“I’ll never understand why you British are always so shocked to find an American anywhere but America.”

“Us Americans are renowned for our lack of manners.”

– Spencer Dutton

Spencer: There’s no romance in it.

Alexandra: Then why do you do it?

Spencer: Because dying is the most alive you’ll ever feel.

Alexandra: You don’t see the romance in that?

“I have been placed on a train with a destination not of my choosing. And I have no means of stopping it.”

– Alexandra

“She’s gonna run that skinny boy ragged.”

– Spencer Dutton

Alexandra: Look at me. If you don’t want me to come, I’ll get out.

Spencer: Where I’m going is dangerous.

Alexandra: Let’s look death in the eye, then, shall we?

Best Cara & Emma Dutton Quotes from Season 1, Episode 2

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“I don’t know where the recklessness in him comes from. Not from me. And John is the most deliberate man I’ve ever met. I was hoping his wife would take some of the fire out of the next generation.”

– Emma Dutton on her son, Jack

“It seems your son is marrying gasoline, my dear. And the fire will only get bigger.”

– Cara to Emma

“I wish we had two houses… A smaller one for when they’re gone. This one feels empty.”

– Emma Dutton

Other Best Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 2

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“You’re gonna hang us, huh? Hang me? It’s the f*cking twentieth century, and you’re gonna hang us?”

– Banner Creighton

1923 streams new episodes Sundays exclusively on Paramount Plus.