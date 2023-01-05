Best Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3

1923‘s brilliantly-unexpected Episode 3 features prophetic quotes from Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren‘s Jacob & Cara Dutton while setting up the future of this family.

This destiny-altering episode also features another beginning narration from 1883‘s Elsa Dutton, which we’ll begin with below. And please beware of spoilers for 1923 Season 1, Episode 3 below through these quotes.

Elsa Dutton‘s Narration for ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3

“There are no weekends on a ranch. The routine of Wednesday is the routine of Saturday, and the chores of Tuesday are still chores on Sunday. Though the banker and bookkeeper may be tethered to a calendar, ranchers are bound only to the seasons, and note the milestones of their lives by saying ‘We were married in the spring,’ or ‘She was born in the fall.‘ Or perhaps, ‘On the hottest day, in the driest summer ever to plague Montana, my husband returned to me.’” Elsa Dutton’s Narration, ‘The War has Come Home’

Best Jacob & Cara Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3

“You get some deputies up there. And you keep them sumbitches on their own land, or I’ll do it! And you’ve seen how I do it.”

– Jacob Dutton

“The washing machine seems like a good idea, I must admit.”

– Cara Dutton

Cara: Jacob, what are you doing?

Jacob: I’m just wondering who this old man is staring at me in the mirror. When the hell did that happen?

Cara: Never seen that man before.

“It’ll be the thing that ends us. Greed will be the thing that kills us all.”

– Cara

“Spencer must come home now. You get him home… I’ll get him home.”

– Jacob

Cara Dutton’s Season 1, Episode 3 Letter to Spencer Dutton:

Spencer, Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed, as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one! Cara’s letter, 1923 Season 1, Episode 3

Best Spencer Dutton & Alexandra Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3

Alex: I’ve never felt small before… I’ve never felt like… Our time here is an eye-blink. It’s one exhaled breath and then we’re gone.

Spencer: That’s why I’m not wasting any time with you.

Spencer: Darling, there are not words to describe the pickle we just found ourselves in.

Alex: Is it bad?

Spencer: We need a higher tree.

Alex: This is the highest tree around.

Spencer: That’s the pickle.

Alex: When I first saw you all I saw was this solid man. I see the boy in you now. I see our boy in you.

Spencer: I see him in you.

Alex: I looked death in the eye and I didn’t feel alive, Spencer. I only felt horror.

Spencer: But you felt. I never said it was going to be fun. I just said you’d feel.

Alex: I don’t want to feel like that, do you understand me? I don’t ever want to feel like that again.

Spencer: For a long time that was the only way I could feel. Until I met you. And I don’t ever want to feel that way again, either.

Other Best quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3

Mrs. Creighton: Banner, my God! What happened?

Banner: The f*cking Duttons happened.

“Jacob Dutton! I’m a man of my word.”

– Banner Creighton

