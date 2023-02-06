Best Quotes From ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 5

“Nine bullets don’t kill me, I doubt a steak will.” 1923 is back with more Dutton quotes and top-tier banter as Episode 5 catapults the Yellowstone prequel forward. We’ve got all the best of both for you below, but as always please beware of spoilers for 1923 ahead.

With over an hour and ten minutes of content, Episode 5 is a stuffed one, but delivers the powerful storytelling we’ve come to expect from Taylor Sheridan‘s best writing since 1883. In kind, let’s kick things off as we always do with Elsa Dutton’s narration from beyond the grave.

Elsa Dutton’s Narration for ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 5:

“Life had become a series of melancholy routines. Like a defeated stag that had retreated deep into the forest to tend its wounds. Our family had lost itself in the tedium of healing. The hobby of watching young love being robbed from her, Jack choosing to spend his evenings patrolling headquarters. Choosing revenge over passion. A billion years of life led to my family standing in the mountains of Montana, and only four Duttons remained on this earth to survive another generation. We were going extinct. “Our family is condemned to journey. Journey from Ireland to escape poverty, journey from Tennessee to escape war. Journey from Kentucky to offer salvation, journey from Africa to seek vengeance… Montana is the magnet now. It is the next journey. And for my own brother, it will be his last.” Elsa Dutton’s Narration, S1E05

Best Jacob & Jack Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 5

Jacob: Look how angry you are.

Jack: The Brusters sold out. The Straffords are gone. My parents gone. You goddamn right I’m angry.

Jacob: You can’t win. No leader. Can’t win without a leader.

Jack: I can lead ’em!

Jacob: They won’t follow you. Not yet. This must be done right, or we lose everything.

Jack: You got old.

Jacob. I been old, son.

Jacob: Guess I’ve gotta learn how to shoot left-handed, huh? F*ckers got me pretty good.

Jack: We’re gonna get ’em back.

“We don’t need a wedding to get married. We don’t need a church. We’re standing in front of God right now.”

– Jack to Elizabeth

Best Jacob & Cara Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 5

Jacob: Sun feels good.

Cara: How does some rice sound?

Jacob: Sounds like shit. Don’t we have a steak in the icebox?

Cara: No, doctor said…

Jacob: Nine bullets don’t kill me, I doubt a steak will.

Cara: I’ll boil a chicken, with rice. He said rice. You’re havin’ rice.

Jacob: Chicken and rice… That’s nobody’s last meal.

Cara: Exactly.

Elizabeth: We should probably… Do you think we could… I would like to set a date for the wedding

Cara: I’m sure you would, dear. But we should wait for the spring.

Elizabeth: I’m afraid my dress won’t fit in the spring.

Cara: There isn’t enough rum cake in Montana to put pound on you, girl.

Elizabeth: Not because of cake… We said our vows, we just left the law out of it and the preacher and everything else…

Cara: That is the first good news these ears have heard in months!

Cara: We will plan a small wedding very soon, with a preacher who knows how to backdate the license, if you know what I mean.

Elizabeth: They can do that?

Cara: It’s the savior of countless reputations, my dear.

Spencer Dutton & Alexandra’s Best Quotes from Season 1, Episode 5

“There is no sending for me, Spencer. We have a life together, or we live our lives apart. Can you do that? Can you live your life without me? You only get to choose me once. The choice will not be offered again.”

– Alexandra

Spencer: This is it.

Alex: This is what?

Spencer: Our ship

Alex: What is it?

Spencer: Tugboat…

Spencer: Your vacation is over, I’m afraid.

Alex: But the adventure is just beginning.

Alex: Don’t ever doubt me again, Spencer. If you never doubt me, I’ll never doubt you.

Spencer: It wasn’t a doubt. It was a worry.

Alex: Well don’t do it.

Spencer: I’ll never doubt you.

Alex: It’s settled, then. You can be my love-slave.

Other Best Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 5

“I am Otter from the Kills Many Clan. My cousin will reach our home. And then the Kills Many Clan will come to kill you. “

– Baapuxti

“I am in big trouble. I killed the nun who beat me. Then I killed the nun who raped me. Now they’re going to come and kill me.”

– Teonna Rainwater

“Become a mother before you lecture me about sons and what they do.”

– Emma Dutton

“Mr. hunter, tomorrow we gonna make a sailor out of you.”

– Captain Lucca

“The sea is like that! Cunning. Like a fox. Always looking for ways to trick you.”

– Captain Lucca

“In the country, you survive your surroundings. Or try to, anyway. It’s the most a man can muster when he abandons civilization. Cities are the mastery of one’s surroundings. Necessities become comforts. In the wild, the availability of water dictates whether you survive another day. In the city, that most precious of resources becomes an afterthought. No more log and sod for you.”

– Donald Whitfield

1923 returns with more quotes and action galore Sunday, Feb. 12 exclusively on Paramount Plus.