Best Quotes From ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 7

1923 Season 1, Episode 7 brings more timeless quotes amid survival, romance, and a moving gathering around that iconic Dutton dining room table.

Before we dive in, beware of major spoilers for the episode ahead.

Best Jacob Dutton Quotes from ‘1923‘ Season 1, Episode 7

Another timeless Jacob Dutton monologue comes courtesy of Harrison Ford. This time, Jacob explains “The Rule of Five Hundred” to his nephew, Jack (Darren Mann):

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jacob: There’s this theory that these scientists came up with after studying tribes in India, Africa, and South America. The smaller tribes didn’t have any government. Didn’t need any. They could sit down and talk out their problems, decide where to plant crops, to hunt. It was just a big family, really. But when the number of people got up around 500, if there wasn’t any government, the strongest people would take advantage of the weakest. Every time, without fail. They would enslave, rape, steal; enrich their lives at the expense of other peoples’ lives. Government is man’s way of trying to control our behavior, but it can’t be controlled. That’s what we are. Sooner or later, the kind of people that would enrich themselves at your expense will use the government to do it. And mark my words, one day they’ll create laws to control what we say, how we think. They’ll outlaw our right to disagree, if we let ’em. I created the commission to protect the way this family provides for itself, how it protects the land. Jack: Well isn’t Whitfield doing the same thing? Jacob: The exact same thing. Unfortunately for him, what’s good for his way of life is not good for ours. Jack: What about right and wrong? Jacob: No such thing. Can’t think that way. You can only think about what’s good for this ranch. What’s good for your family. That’s it. Then you use their rules to do it. Jacob and Jack Dutton, S1E07

More ‘1923’ Quotes from Jacob Dutton

“Look like you’ve seen a ghost, Banner. And you have.”

“If you’re going to bake us a cake every evening, we’re gonna need bigger horses.”

Jacob to Elizabeth

Jacob: Dramatic little thing, isn’t she?

Cara: Like having a new puppy.

Jacob: I remember when you were the new puppy.

Cara: No you don’t.

(on Elizabeth)

Best Cara Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 7

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Writing to one’s self seems so narcissistic. I can’t bring myself to do it. So I address my thoughts to him.”

Cara on Spencer

“Spencer was always a quiet boy. Very still; always watching. Deliberate in everything he did. I could jabber away for hours and he would just listen.”

“I think I’m more like Jack, I need a purpose. All this waiting suffocates me.”

“This isn’t the news, Jack, this is camouflage!”

“We don’t talk politics at the table! If you know what’s good for you, you’ll remember that!”

Best Spencer & Alexandra Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 7

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Captain: You’re famous, Spencer Dutton, in case you were unaware.

Spencer: I’m becoming aware.

Spencer: Let’s find a hotel.

Alex: Spoken like a man who thinks he’s in control. Let’s find a cafe, I need pastel wine.

Alex: Deep down, you love being told what to do. There’s a freedom in it. And we all know how you Americans feel about your freedom.

Spencer: Hey! I’ll follow you, but I ain’t walking behind you.

Alex: You sure? It’s a pretty good view.

“You’ve become the lions you hunted. Gorging yourself on a kill, then sleeping in the sun for a week ’til you can muster the energy to bed a lioness. I won’t wait a week. I’ll have you now.”

– Alexandra to Spencer

Alex: I’m British. All we do is travel the world and become experts in the places we visit.

Spencer: That don’t make sense.

Alex: Like I said, I’m British.

Spencer: So you’re culture is based on pretending to be experts in things you know nothing about…

Alex: No, baby. That’s the French.

Alex: I made you smile. My holy grail.

Spencer: You need loftier goals.

Alex: No, I don’t.

Best Plenty Clouds & Rainwater Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 7

Cole Brings Plenty as Pete Plenty Clouds of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“You’re a priest? A holy man. But you’ve killed? Stolen the land you sit on. If you hadn’t stolen it, you wouldn’t be here. You’d be somewhere else.”

– Pete Plenty Clouds

“Your god has all of these laws. I know them, I studied them. You’re supposed to teach his laws. But you break them to teach them, so the laws mean nothing to you. Which means, your god doesn’t exist. And you know it.”

– Pete Plenty Clouds

Pete: What did you do?

Teonna’s Father: I ate his soul.

1923 will return with more timeless quotes for Season 1’s finale this Sunday, Feb. 19, exclusively on Paramount Plus.