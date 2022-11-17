Best Quotes From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 2

“Don’t do it fast. Do it right.” Season 5, Episode 2 leaves a solid collection of Yellowstone quotes ringing in our heads, and we’ve got the best right here.

In “The Sting of Wisdom,” John Dutton learns what it’s really like to be governor, Beth and Jamie go at it as only they can, and Rip solves another huge problem for the ranch. Or so he thinks.

Meanwhile, Kayce, Monica, and Tate are recovering from the loss of baby John. It’s an episode chock-full of consequences, to be sure, and those consequences result in more classic Yellowstone dialogue. Let’s go to work!

Best John Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 2

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2. (Photo: Paramount Network Press)

“Freedom. Been thinking a lot about that lately. The word. What it means. The dictionary thinks it means the power or right to think, speak, or act as one wants without hinderance or restraint. As governor of this state I am sworn to protect that right. Building a city in the middle of our most pristine wilderness strips you of that freedom. It eliminates your freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water. It strains the abilities of our schools, our hospitals, and our police. That requires an increase in our taxes, which in turn strains our families… Forcing you to decide whether you can afford to live in a place you call home. That’s not progress in my mind. That’s an invasion. And the invasion is over. John Dutton’s executive order speech

“As we speak, they’re raping the land our family has bled into for over a century. We’re already at war.”

Beth: Dad, we could lose the whole thing.

John: But it’ll be whole, honey. It’ll be whole… And that matters more than any name on a deed. We’ll worry about who runs things when that’s a worry. John on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

“When’s the last time a governor gave you his word? You have mine.”

Clara: I’ve never seen anything like it.

John: Well there isn’t anything like it.

Clara: Where’s it end?

John: Well, you can’t see that from here.

Clara: Can’t imagine what it takes to maintain this place.

John: It takes everything, Clara. Take’s everything we’ve got.

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 2

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“I wanna believe that you’re advising what’s best for the family. I really do. But then I remember this isn’t your family. And he’s not your father.”

“Your political career was over the moment you chose your father over mine. You’re in my prison now. And if you ever forget it, I’ll put you in a real one.”

– Beth to Jamie

“Buddy, this is your once chance to leave me with your self-esteem intact.”

– Beth to that guy

“I manipulated the will of the government so I could see you.”

“We gotta fill a week’s worth of lovin’ into eight hours. Hope you weren’t planning on sleeping.”

– Beth to Rip

Best Kayce & Monica Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 2

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“You lost a brother. I lost a son. But she lost more. He was a part of her, so she lost part of herself.”

– Kayce Dutton

“I’d like to bury him at the ranch. That way we can always visit him.”

– Monica Dutton on baby John

Monica: When you said you saw the end of us, is this what you saw?

Kayce: No, baby. No. I never saw this coming. And this won’t be the end of us.

Monica: What will?

Kayce: I got to choose the end of us. And I would never choose that.

Best Rip Wheeler Quotes from Season 5, Episode 2

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“God didn’t add extra daylight to Tuesday, Carter!“

“I think this f*cker tripped and hit his head this morning, Lloyd.”

– Rip on Carter

“That leg will never heal. I don’t need him suffering.”

– Rip on John’s maimed horse

Other Top Lines from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 2

“As the state’s attorney, I must inform you that by signing this order you are signing a declaration of war.”

– Jamie Dutton

“These wolves have f*cking Facebook pages! People walk around in t-shirts with their pictures on ’em!”

– Ryan

“I liked having a brother.”

-Tate Dutton

“Don’t do it fast. Do it right.”

– Lloyd

“You could be a really good leader, John, but you’re a shitty politician because you won’t play the game. But if you don’t play the game, the game plays you.”

– Senator Lynelle Perry

“I love it when she gets really mad. Means I’m going to make a lot of money.”

– Sarah Atwood

Yellowstone Season 5 returns each Sunday at 8 PM ET only on Paramount Network. For more quotes, be sure to see our other best-of lists next: