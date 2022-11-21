Best Quotes From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

Season 5, Episode 3, “Tall Drink of Water” is one of Yellowstone‘s finest, and comes with the quotes to match.

Yellowstone Season 5 is, so far, all about consequences. And in Episode 3, the law comes for Rip and Beth as John and Kayce mourn their losses. The same can be said for Thomas Rainwater, too, who’s now facing the full wrath of a vengeful Angela Blue-Thunder.

All of this culminates into the best end of an episode in Season 5 so far, with some fantastic lines from our favorite characters along the way. Here are our absolute favorites from “Tall Drink of Water”:

Best John Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“You don’t know me well enough to call me John. It’s Commissioner Dutton. But if Fish and Wildlife officers aren’t on my front porch by Friday with a checkbook, you’re gonna get to know me real well.”

– Young John Dutton

“I can’t reflect at the end of the day. Evenings are for forgetting. But in the morning, I can remember.”

“There are some memories fathers shouldn’t share with their children.”

“I was thinking about your mother. She was a magnificent woman. I wish she could’ve lived long enough for you to recognize that, to know it. To know how much she loved you.”

– John to Beth

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from Season 5, Episode 3

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“Shrewd observers, the men in my family…”

“I think we’re way past that, dad. I told you about my first threesome…. Didn’t I?”

“Dad, you can love a memory all you want. But it can’t love you back. Find someone to love while you’re still young enough to do it. Her memory’s not going anywhere.”

-Beth to John

“There’s coffee and pastries, though you guys have a Keto look about yah.”

“Rob, I have seen you snort cocaine off a strippers’ stomach.”

“Where’s the rattlesnake in the deal? I am the rattlesnake. But you’re not who I’m gonna bite.”

“Nothing f*cks up a good deal like an attorney.”

– Beth to Rob

“What a f*ckin’ day!”

“We’ll be home before midnight. Nothing bad happens before midnight.”

Best Rip Wheeler Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“Orphans don’t get shipped off around here, Carter, in case you haven’t noticed.”

– Rip to Carter

“I hope you two are pretty handy before you get to that mountain. It’s killed some damn good cowboys. And you ain’t good cowboys. Best of luck.”

– Rip to USFWS Officers

“You take fake cowboys and you put them with real cowboys in a f*cking bar, there’s gonna be fightin’. And we don’t need fightin’.”

Rip: You keep your crazy in check while we’re in here.

Beth: I save all my crazy for you, baby.

Best Kayce Dutton & Thomas Rainwater Quotes of Season 5, Episode 3

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“Death is a private thing. It is perhaps the one thing we do alone. No matter how many are around us, we do it alone.”

-Thomas Rainwater

“If your vision told you to choose a path, then the right opportunity is on the new one.”

-Thomas to Kayce

“Monica wants to have a funeral. He wasn’t alive long, but he was alive.”

– Kayce on baby John

Other Best Quotes of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

Q’orianka Kilcher as Angela Blue-Thunder in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“It’s club soda. But you go on and make sure. Make sure I’m breaking the law by drinking the poison you’re free to sell to anyone that isn’t Indian; like all the other freedoms they have that we don’t. Free to open a business on their land. Free to choose their doctors, their banks, free to live as free men. But you keep enforcing the slave rules, Thomas, then I’m going to teach you the master rules.”

-Angela Blue-Thunder

“Does this look like the face of a 70-year-old-man?”

– Lloyd

“Theres’ no little people in the world. Just little penises.”

– Ryan to Walker

