“Horses in heaven. Wouldn’t that be something.” Here’s all the best quotes from Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4.

A whole lot happens in this season’s Episode 4. But “Horses in Heaven” tends to focus on action and reaction rather than one-liners. As a result, this week’s gathering of quotes is a showcase of John Dutton’s most heartfelt moment, Beth and Jamie’s peaking rivalry, and those caught in the crossfire.

For a full recap of the episode, Outsider’s got you covered there, too. For now, let’s get into the top quotes of Episode 4. And as always, be wary of major spoilers ahead.

Best John Dutton Quotes in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

“I know how you feel. I wished I didn’t, but I do – I buried a son right over there. Blaming yourself aren’t you? I did that, too. Still do some days.

“I’ll tell you something I never told anybody. I had a brother for about eighteen hours. His name was Peter. He was born early. His little heart wasn’t strong enough. Not much they could do back in those days; not a lot they can do now. So they just gave him back to my mother. Doctors hoped, we prayed, and neither worked.

“It changed my mother. It hardened her. She never tried to have children again. Years later, I was grown and Lee had just been born. Both my parents are looking at him, taking turns holding him. And my father got white as a ghost, looked at my mother and said ‘Peter lived a perfect life. All he saw of this planet was you, and all he knew was that you loved him.’ That boy lived a perfect life, Monica. We’re the only ones who know it was brief. All he knew was you. And that you loved him.”

– John to Monica

“Horses in heaven. Wouldn’t that be something.”

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from Season 5, Episode 4

“Some b*tch from California tried to f*ck my husband so I beat her with a beer bottle.”

“I’m not a Bethany. I’m a Beth.”

“You have my womb cut out me, and God gave you a boy?”

“Of all the awful shit you have done in your 45-years on this planet, Jamie, that is really saying something!”

“I’m going to take him from you. I’m gonna rob you of fatherhood, Jamie. You don’t deserve it, and he deserves better than you. Next time you see him you can kiss him goodbye, because he’s as good as gone.”

– Beth to Jamie

“Make me a promise. Don’t ever let them do that to me. Turn me to ashes and throw me into the wind. That’s all the care I want.”

– Beth to John

“I’ll pick you up some doxycycline on the way home; help kill whatever funk your snatch caught in the clink.”

– Beth to Summer

“I am not starting this day sober.”

Other Best Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

“Taking you to that clinic is the greatest regret of my life!”

– Jamie to Beth

Beth: How do you want me to get home, Jamie? Want me to hike up my f*cking skirt on the on ramp?

Jamie: Doubt it’d be the first time.

“Just so you know, I just went a year without sex, which is the longest I’ve gone since first having it. And I’m still not f*cking you.”

-Summer to John

“It breaks my heart to think of the world we’re leaving them.”

– Dilbert

